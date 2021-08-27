Chevron Left
Al final de este proyecto, usted creará dos anuncios de Redes Sociales: uno para Facebook, y uno para Instagram. Usted aprenderá a crear anuncios de medios sociales con Canva para su empresa. Podrá incorporar el esquema de colores de su empresa para crear un sentimiento de identificación y reconocimiento en las redes sociales como estrategia de marketing. En este proyecto usaremos la versión gratis de Canva. Nota: Este curso es de mayor utilidad para estudiantes que residen en la región de América del Norte. Actualmente, estamos trabajando para proporcionar la misma experiencia en otras regiones....

KR

Aug 26, 2021

Me ha gustado mucho el curso. me gustaría que mostrara mas herramientas.

JP

Nov 18, 2021

me encanto el proyecto aprendí bastante gracias por esa oportunidad

By KARLA A D A R

Aug 27, 2021

Me ha gustado mucho el curso. me gustaría que mostrara mas herramientas.

By Jhanet p

Nov 19, 2021

me encanto el proyecto aprendí bastante gracias por esa oportunidad

By Cecilia B S R

Jun 16, 2021

es muy bueno este curso ¡

By Kairyn R

Jul 29, 2021

DEMACIADO BUENO

By Shay H

Feb 12, 2022

COPIED FROM AN ENGLISH PROJECT

