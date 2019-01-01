Chevron Left
About the Course

By the end of this project you will have a beginning understanding of Microsoft Outlook. You will know how to recognize the layout of Microsoft Outlook, how to create, reply, forward, and place attachments on emails. You will learn how to set up a filing system to organize and file your emails for easy access. Finally you will learn to set up your calendar and create meetings and invite others to those meetings....
