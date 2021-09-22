Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Social Media Marketing with Visme by Coursera Project Network
4.5
stars
17 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will create an instagram post and an instagram story post using the free version of Visme. Your new acquired skills will help you market your business and products on social media.
Consumers are constantly overloaded with information and images in social media. Part of social media marketing is learning creative ways to draw attention to products and services, oftentimes on a lean budget. In this project, learners will create edited social media photo posts using the free version of Visme. Visme is a web based all-in-one tool that helps you create visual content online. Learners can easily create and implement creative edits with online design tools to use when marketing their business.
We can use Visme to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
