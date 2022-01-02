Learner Reviews & Feedback for Hyperparameter Tuning with Keras Tuner by Coursera Project Network
In this 2-hour long guided project, we will use Keras Tuner to find optimal hyperparamters for a Keras model. Keras Tuner is an open source package for Keras which can help machine learning practitioners automate Hyperparameter tuning tasks for their Keras models. The concepts learned in this project will apply across a variety of model architectures and problem scenarios. Please note that we are going to learn to use Keras Tuner for hyperparameter tuning, and are not going to implement the tuning algorithms ourselves. At the time of recording this project, Keras Tuner has a few tuning algorithms including Random Search, Bayesian Optimization and HyperBand.
In order to complete this project successfully, you will need prior programming experience in Python. This is a practical, hands on guided project for learners who already have theoretical understanding of Neural Networks, and optimization algorithms like gradient descent but want to understand how to use Keras Tuner to start optimizing hyperparameters for training their Keras models. You should also be familiar with the Keras API.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Very beneficial for deep learning with Keras practitioners. I loved it, and will be using it as a reference subsequently.