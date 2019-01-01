Learner Reviews & Feedback for Graphic design: pop your Linkedin with 3D effect using Canva by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will learn how to use Canva to create a simple 3D effect for a customised cover image to enhance your Linkedin profile.
Canva is a graphic design platform, used to create visual contents such as social media graphics, presentations, posters, documents...The users can create their own graphic or choose from many templates ready to use. The platform is free to use with optional paid subscriptions for additional functionality.
LinkedIn is the largest business and employment-oriented online service that operates via websites and mobile apps. The platform is structured as a social platform mainly used for professional networking, and allows job seekers to post their CVs and employers to post jobs. Being largely used by recruiters and sales professionals, LinkedIn allows members (both workers and employers) to create profiles and "connect" to each other in an online social network which may represent real-world professional relationships....