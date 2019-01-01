Chevron Left
Back to Machine Learning for Kyphosis Disease Classification

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Machine Learning for Kyphosis Disease Classification by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

The objective of this project is to predict whether a patient has kyphosis or not, based on given features and diagnostic measurements such as age and number of vertebrae. Kyphosis is an abnormally excessive convex curvature of the spine. This guided project is practical and directly applicable to the healthcare industry. You can add this project to your portfolio of projects which is essential for your next job interview....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder