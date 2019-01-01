Learner Reviews & Feedback for Machine Learning for Kyphosis Disease Classification by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
The objective of this project is to predict whether a patient has kyphosis or not, based on given features and diagnostic measurements such as age and number of vertebrae. Kyphosis is an abnormally excessive convex curvature of the spine. This guided project is practical and directly applicable to the healthcare industry. You can add this project to your portfolio of projects which is essential for your next job interview....