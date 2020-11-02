SA
May 20, 2020
The hands on project is good. It teaches you how to use Mailchimp which could be used for effective email marketing strategies for your business.
Jun 2, 2020
I would like to say thank you to the educator for making such a useful course, which allow me to give hands on experience of Mailchimp campaing.
By Kristiin K•
Nov 2, 2020
The course is great for beginners and I would recommend it to everyone who wants to work with Mailchimp! The explanation is detailed, you always have a chance to pause and explore all available features.
By Shashwat A•
May 21, 2020
By Ekta V•
Jun 3, 2020
By Deepika K•
May 23, 2021
It's an easy-to-follow course but it needs to be updated. Mail chimp seems to have changed their website layout and tabs.
By Karen E•
Jul 28, 2020
I was expecting so much more. For example how to create segments and send separate emails to the different segments. The platform view provided to practice my email campaign on was SO different from the tutor's view that I had to sign into Mailchimp on a different tab on my own computer in order to actually complete the steps. I therefore had to switch between the two screens. The tutor also seemed to be looking for the buttons/links/tabs to click on - it was not done smoothly. Very frustrating course.
By Johnny K•
Oct 31, 2020
Very helpful especially the split screen allowing immediate practice while listening to the instructor and seeing his/her tutorial screen.
By Md M•
Jul 15, 2020
Mailchimp is an interesting site. It helps us to send huge email within a minute. One can make his career of email marketing by it.
Thanks
By AL S D•
May 13, 2021
The course is precise and succinct. Not to mention, Stacey is such a great teacher. I have fallen in love with her presentation. :)
By Prashant K•
Jun 7, 2020
Stacy,
Your teaching approach Sparkes!, Recharge and revive learners
Thank you so much
wish to learn more from you in near future
By Stephen E•
Aug 1, 2020
I've always wanted to learn how to sell via email, coursera just taught me that. Thanks and God bless
By Sachin V M•
Jul 25, 2020
Simple basics and effective i learnt about basics of MailChimp and email template creation
By Chetan A•
Mar 23, 2021
Best ever. No improvements needed. Just a thought that Cloud Workspace is not needed.
By Govinddeep S•
Jun 3, 2020
It was an amazing experience in learning e-mail marketing campaign using mailchimp
By Mariane P•
Dec 27, 2020
Excellent way of teaching how to create an email marketing campaign in Mailchimp.
By Daniel M P•
Oct 8, 2020
Great course!!! Easy to follow. Directly to the point. Thanks :)
By Sunshine G•
Jun 6, 2020
The course is very straightforward and informative. Thank you!
By Aishah F•
Nov 1, 2020
Thank you for this lovely guide for Email Marketing Campaign.
By Yashica N•
Jun 18, 2020
An amazing course to enhance your e-mail marketing skills!
By Hemant S•
Sep 21, 2020
Best tutorial and essay to manage degital campaigns
By Jordan J•
May 3, 2022
Easy to understand, user-friendly and concise!
By Likhith S•
May 19, 2020
A very good tool to manage e-mail marketing!
By Sebastian J•
May 27, 2020
Really good course who want a time pass.
By Tilda S•
Dec 29, 2020
Good introduction and easy to follow.
By KM J•
Mar 19, 2021
Introduction for Mailchimp learnt!
By MEMOLYNE N•
Nov 4, 2020
The best tool for email marketing