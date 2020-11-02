Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Use Mailchimp to Build an E-mail Marketing Campaign by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
280 ratings
67 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create a customized email for a business marketing campaign using a free version of Mailchimp. You will be able to create an interactive email complete with a call to action that is professional and engaging to your audience. You’ll set up an email campaign as one of several powerful digital marketing campaign tools available in Mailchimp....

By Kristiin K

Nov 2, 2020

The course is great for beginners and I would recommend it to everyone who wants to work with Mailchimp! The explanation is detailed, you always have a chance to pause and explore all available features.

By Shashwat A

May 21, 2020

The hands on project is good. It teaches you how to use Mailchimp which could be used for effective email marketing strategies for your business.

By Ekta V

Jun 3, 2020

I would like to say thank you to the educator for making such a useful course, which allow me to give hands on experience of Mailchimp campaing.

By Deepika K

May 23, 2021

It's an easy-to-follow course but it needs to be updated. Mail chimp seems to have changed their website layout and tabs.

By Karen E

Jul 28, 2020

I was expecting so much more. For example how to create segments and send separate emails to the different segments. The platform view provided to practice my email campaign on was SO different from the tutor's view that I had to sign into Mailchimp on a different tab on my own computer in order to actually complete the steps. I therefore had to switch between the two screens. The tutor also seemed to be looking for the buttons/links/tabs to click on - it was not done smoothly. Very frustrating course.

By Johnny K

Oct 31, 2020

Very helpful especially the split screen allowing immediate practice while listening to the instructor and seeing his/her tutorial screen.

By Md M

Jul 15, 2020

Mailchimp is an interesting site. It helps us to send huge email within a minute. One can make his career of email marketing by it.

Thanks

By AL S D

May 13, 2021

The course is precise and succinct. Not to mention, Stacey is such a great teacher. I have fallen in love with her presentation. :)

By Prashant K

Jun 7, 2020

Stacy,

Your teaching approach Sparkes!, Recharge and revive learners

Thank you so much

wish to learn more from you in near future

By Stephen E

Aug 1, 2020

I've always wanted to learn how to sell via email, coursera just taught me that. Thanks and God bless

By Sachin V M

Jul 25, 2020

Simple basics and effective i learnt about basics of MailChimp and email template creation

By Chetan A

Mar 23, 2021

Best ever. No improvements needed. Just a thought that Cloud Workspace is not needed.

By Govinddeep S

Jun 3, 2020

It was an amazing experience in learning e-mail marketing campaign using mailchimp

By Mariane P

Dec 27, 2020

Excellent way of teaching how to create an email marketing campaign in Mailchimp.

By Daniel M P

Oct 8, 2020

Great course!!! Easy to follow. Directly to the point. Thanks :)

By Sunshine G

Jun 6, 2020

The course is very straightforward and informative. Thank you!

By Aishah F

Nov 1, 2020

Thank you for this lovely guide for Email Marketing Campaign.

By Yashica N

Jun 18, 2020

An amazing course to enhance your e-mail marketing skills!

By Hemant S

Sep 21, 2020

Best tutorial and essay to manage degital campaigns

By Jordan J

May 3, 2022

Easy to understand, user-friendly and concise!

By Likhith S

May 19, 2020

A very good tool to manage e-mail marketing!

By Sebastian J

May 27, 2020

Really good course who want a time pass.

By Tilda S

Dec 29, 2020

Good introduction and easy to follow.

By KM J

Mar 19, 2021

Introduction for Mailchimp learnt!

By MEMOLYNE N

Nov 4, 2020

The best tool for email marketing

