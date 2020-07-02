KA
Jul 29, 2020
Nice Experience. The instructor was very good in explaining the Macro-Environmental Factors Using creately. So I rated a 5 🌟.
N
Oct 31, 2020
I learned the things to consider when conducting PESTLE. This is very good.
By mohammad I•
Jul 2, 2020
i learn many things in this coarse which gave bust up of my career
By Khandaker M A•
Jul 30, 2020
Nice Experience. The instructor was very good in explaining the Macro-Environmental Factors Using creately. So I rated a 5 🌟.
By Naomi C R L•
Nov 1, 2020
I learned the things to consider when conducting PESTLE. This is very good.
By Jennifer M•
Jul 24, 2020
I really enjoyed this class. Easy to understand and was fun.
By VAISHNAVI A P•
Jul 13, 2020
Helped me explore more its a must for students into strategy
By TABREZ A•
Sep 16, 2021
it was a very good experiance for me to learn new things
By Dennis L•
Oct 21, 2020
Just right to introduce the learnings.
By Saleem K•
Nov 8, 2020
It was nice and smooth project.
By APURVA S•
May 19, 2021
It was a very good course!!
By simarpreet k•
Apr 27, 2022
great learning experience
By Sakshi L•
Jun 19, 2021
very helpful...Awesome!!!
By Harmeet K•
Apr 29, 2022
excellent
By ANUPAM S•
Sep 16, 2021
Awsome
By Parm S•
Apr 27, 2022
great
By GABRIELLA R•
Sep 23, 2020
Good project to understand pestle analysis in simple way.