Analyzing Macro-Environmental Factors Using Creately by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this 2 hour-long guided project, you will be fluent in identifying and analyzing business markets and how to discover their attractiveness to new products and services. This project is designed to engage and harness your visionary and exploratory abilities. You will be using proven models in competitive strategy and the program Creately to explore and analyze these models. This is an important step for individuals or companies wanting to explore new markets for products or services. We will practice critically examining external factors that could affect the business sector. You will engage in evaluating through examples and hands-on practice examining factors effecting business including Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, and Environmental. You will be ready to take an entrepreneurial idea through a scientific and logical process, helping you validate your ideas for new business or service....

By mohammad I

Jul 2, 2020

i learn many things in this coarse which gave bust up of my career

By Khandaker M A

Jul 30, 2020

Nice Experience. The instructor was very good in explaining the Macro-Environmental Factors Using creately. So I rated a 5 🌟.

By Naomi C R L

Nov 1, 2020

I learned the things to consider when conducting PESTLE. This is very good.

By Jennifer M

Jul 24, 2020

I really enjoyed this class. Easy to understand and was fun.

By VAISHNAVI A P

Jul 13, 2020

Helped me explore more its a must for students into strategy

By TABREZ A

Sep 16, 2021

it was a very good experiance for me to learn new things

By Dennis L

Oct 21, 2020

Just right to introduce the learnings.

By Saleem K

Nov 8, 2020

It was nice and smooth project.

By APURVA S

May 19, 2021

It was a very good course!!

By simarpreet k

Apr 27, 2022

great learning experience

By Sakshi L

Jun 19, 2021

very helpful...Awesome!!!

By Harmeet K

Apr 29, 2022

excellent

By ANUPAM S

Sep 16, 2021

Awsome

By Parm S

Apr 27, 2022

great

By GABRIELLA R

Sep 23, 2020

Good project to understand pestle analysis in simple way.

