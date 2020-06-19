DH
Jul 25, 2020
Great course to learn how to use easil. Is very friendly, I've never used any design software and the tutorials are very clear and take you step by step.
DS
Jun 18, 2020
It was an amazing experience going through this project by learning new tools and marketing designs which is very much needed in today's world.
By Dumbishree S•
Jun 19, 2020
It was an amazing experience going through this project by learning new tools and marketing designs which is very much needed in today's world.
By Ayuba D L•
Jun 20, 2020
This is my first time following a guided project on coursera or anywhere else. All courses should have something like this if possible.
By Maria G R S•
Jun 28, 2020
Un curso muy bueno, guiado y bien explicado.
By Grecia M G G•
Jun 26, 2020
Excelente curso, permite explotar nuestra creatividad.
By Suleman N•
Jun 29, 2020
good for learning additional skill
By Kinza w B•
Jun 21, 2020
It was good experience for me.🎉
By Jenitzel O P•
Jun 21, 2020
excelente!!!!!
By p s•
Jun 25, 2020
Good
By tale p•
Jun 24, 2020
good
By Maitiú Ó M•
Jun 22, 2020
Very useful course and a fantastic introduction into Marketing Design! Interface is somewhat slow when split screen and may be small, however I would not let this deter me from taking this course
By Shin C•
Jun 28, 2020
Simple, useful & practical
By Mustafa A•
Oct 13, 2020
So Excellent Nice 1st like and comment yesss n view stay connected always. Nice vedio big like👍🔔🔔🔔Done I hope you come back🥰🥰 👍👍👍👍❤️ 💙💛🌸🌸🌺🌺💜💖🌹🍃💞💝🌱🌷💐💕🌿🌱💓Make Social Media pages Like FaceBook , Instagram , Twitter that we invite more Friends for like ur page and Grow Up. 👍👍👍❤️💙💛🌸🌸🌺🌺💜💖🌹🍃💞💝🌱🌷💐💕🌿🌱💓
YouTube : https://bit.ly/2PBEung
By Denisse A W H•
Jul 26, 2020
Great course to learn how to use easil. Is very friendly, I've never used any design software and the tutorials are very clear and take you step by step.
By ABDULLAH A N•
Jul 26, 2020
This is a short and premium course on Easil. For Business owners and designers this is highly recommended.
By Julian S•
Sep 8, 2020
Muy buen curso. Para aprender a usar otra herramienta de diseño en manera online.
By Rasheda R•
Oct 27, 2020
I enjoy everything I've learned in this Guided Project
By Hanifah N A•
Dec 21, 2020
You never failed me! Love this soooooo muchhhh!!!! :)
By Noelia E N M L•
Oct 2, 2020
It was really easy to follow! I loved it!
By Oscar C•
Feb 6, 2021
Ahora yo hago mi propia publicidad
By Varshith k•
Aug 23, 2020
i enjoyed a lot doing this course.
By ABDUL J C•
Sep 13, 2020
excellent learning method
By Muhammad H S•
Sep 8, 2020
More then imagination :)
By Archisha B•
Jan 9, 2021
Great explanation!
By YASHDEEP S•
Sep 17, 2020
Very well Taught
By Laura G•
May 24, 2021
Super helpful.