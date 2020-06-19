Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Marketing Design with Easil by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
170 ratings
37 reviews

About the Course

Easil is a free, user-friendly platform which allows you to create informative and eye catching designs to market your products, events, or services. Known for their “drag-and-drop” features, Easil gives you the ability to truly customize each of your ads to meet your marketing needs. Easil has a library of free templates available to use, which makes creating ads and marketing campaigns a breeze. With social media’s heavy influence and presence in today’s society, it is important to create a strong social media presence when advertising your company. This will help to ensure target market engagement and keep your customers up to date on your current sales, projects, and events. In this project, we will use Easil to create social media posts to help boost online presence and increase customer interaction. In addition, we will design a customer loyalty punch card which our customers can use to keep track of their purchases and rewards. This project will teach you about some of the many features of Easil while also giving you the freedom to explore your own creativity. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

DH

Jul 25, 2020

DS

Jun 18, 2020

By Dumbishree S

Jun 19, 2020

It was an amazing experience going through this project by learning new tools and marketing designs which is very much needed in today's world.

By Ayuba D L

Jun 20, 2020

This is my first time following a guided project on coursera or anywhere else. All courses should have something like this if possible.

By Maria G R S

Jun 28, 2020

Un curso muy bueno, guiado y bien explicado.

By Grecia M G G

Jun 26, 2020

Excelente curso, permite explotar nuestra creatividad.

By Suleman N

Jun 29, 2020

good for learning additional skill

By Kinza w B

Jun 21, 2020

It was good experience for me.🎉

By Jenitzel O P

Jun 21, 2020

excelente!!!!!

By p s

Jun 25, 2020

Good

By tale p

Jun 24, 2020

good

By Maitiú Ó M

Jun 22, 2020

Very useful course and a fantastic introduction into Marketing Design! Interface is somewhat slow when split screen and may be small, however I would not let this deter me from taking this course

By Shin C

Jun 28, 2020

Simple, useful & practical

By Mustafa A

Oct 13, 2020

So Excellent Nice 1st like and comment yesss n view stay connected always. Nice vedio big like👍🔔🔔🔔Done I hope you come back🥰🥰 👍👍👍👍❤️ 💙💛🌸🌸🌺🌺💜💖🌹🍃💞💝🌱🌷💐💕🌿🌱💓Make Social Media pages Like FaceBook , Instagram , Twitter that we invite more Friends for like ur page and Grow Up. 👍👍👍❤️💙💛🌸🌸🌺🌺💜💖🌹🍃💞💝🌱🌷💐💕🌿🌱💓

YouTube : https://bit.ly/2PBEung

By Denisse A W H

Jul 26, 2020

Great course to learn how to use easil. Is very friendly, I've never used any design software and the tutorials are very clear and take you step by step.

By ABDULLAH A N

Jul 26, 2020

This is a short and premium course on Easil. For Business owners and designers this is highly recommended.

By Julian S

Sep 8, 2020

Muy buen curso. Para aprender a usar otra herramienta de diseño en manera online.

By Rasheda R

Oct 27, 2020

I enjoy everything I've learned in this Guided Project

By Hanifah N A

Dec 21, 2020

You never failed me! Love this soooooo muchhhh!!!! :)

By Noelia E N M L

Oct 2, 2020

It was really easy to follow! I loved it!

By Oscar C

Feb 6, 2021

Ahora yo hago mi propia publicidad

By Varshith k

Aug 23, 2020

i enjoyed a lot doing this course.

By ABDUL J C

Sep 13, 2020

excellent learning method

By Muhammad H S

Sep 8, 2020

More then imagination :)

By Archisha B

Jan 9, 2021

Great explanation!

By YASHDEEP S

Sep 17, 2020

Very well Taught

By Laura G

May 24, 2021

Super helpful.

