Learner Reviews & Feedback for Master The Art of Digital Marketing with Canva by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will have everything you need to begin marketing your business with Canva. You will have learned how to create your own business logo, business cards, and an eye-catching business launch ad with a call to action. You will have everything you need to unveil your brand to the public with confidence! This process will allow you to tap into your creative side and pick the perfect aesthetics to appeal to your target market and share your brand vision with the world. This is a great tool to use if you are planning to start your own business or want to refresh your current brand image.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North American region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Master The Art of Digital Marketing with Canva
By AYOUB E W
•
Mar 3, 2022
I benefited a lot from this beautiful course, thanks my teacher for your efforts.