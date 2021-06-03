Learner Reviews & Feedback for Measure a Marketing Strategy using Facebook Insights by Coursera Project Network
By the end of this project, learners will have a better understanding of ways they can enhance their Facebook Marketing strategies, which will ultimately improve users' Facebook Insights.
We will take an in-depth look at how to incorporate marketing strategies that will more likely enhance overall analytics, and learners will develop a deeper understanding of how to use Facebook Insights to track and measure strategic marketing efforts. Having this knowledge, allows Facebook users to more easily adapt and update strategies according to Insight results to get the most out of their Facebook strategy.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Renata O
•
Jun 2, 2021
Kristin is amazing, it is easy to understand her and all the information provides in this course. The course provided me new skills in my Social Media Marketer career. Thanks.