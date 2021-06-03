Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Measure a Marketing Strategy using Facebook Insights

4.6
stars
14 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, learners will have a better understanding of ways they can enhance their Facebook Marketing strategies, which will ultimately improve users' Facebook Insights. We will take an in-depth look at how to incorporate marketing strategies that will more likely enhance overall analytics, and learners will develop a deeper understanding of how to use Facebook Insights to track and measure strategic marketing efforts. Having this knowledge, allows Facebook users to more easily adapt and update strategies according to Insight results to get the most out of their Facebook strategy. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Renata O

Jun 2, 2021

Kristin is amazing, it is easy to understand her and all the information provides in this course. The course provided me new skills in my Social Media Marketer career. Thanks.

By Minh T T

Sep 8, 2021

It is a good course

By Tarek s

Dec 23, 2021

more than perfect

By Joice J E

Jan 22, 2022

This course teaches the basics.

