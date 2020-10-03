By Alnie D•
Oct 3, 2020
I really liked the Guided Project as it allows me to do the coding as it was shown. I just got a problem finishing the coding because the Rhyme cloud stopped running my codes for an unknown reason. Also, one of the difficulties that I have observed is that the instructor's video lags even if my internet connection was okay. But overall, I enjoyed the session and I find it very practical and informative. Looking forward to joining the next Guided Project. Thank you Dr. Ahmed, Coursera and DOST Caraga.
By Mukarram A•
Sep 1, 2021
Ryan did an excellent job explaining the concepts and going through the excercises. I would recommend this course definitely.
By Hamora H•
Aug 9, 2020
Good
By Ahmad I S•
Sep 30, 2020
You must try, it will give great basic of practice.