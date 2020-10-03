Chevron Left
Back to Mining Quality Prediction Using Machine & Deep Learning

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Mining Quality Prediction Using Machine & Deep Learning by Coursera Project Network

4.8
stars
36 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will be able to: - Understand the theory and intuition behind Simple and Multiple Linear Regression. - Import Key python libraries, datasets and perform data visualization - Perform exploratory data analysis and standardize the training and testing data. - Train and Evaluate different regression models using Sci-kit Learn library. - Build and train an Artificial Neural Network to perform regression. - Understand the difference between various regression models KPIs such as MSE, RMSE, MAE, R2, and adjusted R2. - Assess the performance of regression models and visualize the performance of the best model using various KPIs....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Mining Quality Prediction Using Machine & Deep Learning

By Alnie D

Oct 3, 2020

I really liked the Guided Project as it allows me to do the coding as it was shown. I just got a problem finishing the coding because the Rhyme cloud stopped running my codes for an unknown reason. Also, one of the difficulties that I have observed is that the instructor's video lags even if my internet connection was okay. But overall, I enjoyed the session and I find it very practical and informative. Looking forward to joining the next Guided Project. Thank you Dr. Ahmed, Coursera and DOST Caraga.

By Mukarram A

Sep 1, 2021

R​yan did an excellent job explaining the concepts and going through the excercises. I would recommend this course definitely.

By Hamora H

Aug 9, 2020

Good

By Ahmad I S

Sep 30, 2020

You must try, it will give great basic of practice.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder