In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to calculate the Weighted Average Cost of Capital, calculate capital invested, finance charge, and NOPAT, and use financial statements to calculate Economic Value Added. Economic Value Added is one of the most critical metrics in financial modeling and analysis and is used to measure the profitability of the projects and management performance. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. It is recommended to take the Introduction to Valuation with WACC and Analyzing Company's Performance using Ratios projects first....

AK

Oct 9, 2021

Great course! I learned a lot and the material was explained well.

IS

Jan 8, 2022

This course has helped me a lot I have learnt so many things

By Алексей К

Oct 10, 2021

Great course! I learned a lot and the material was explained well.

By IMMIDICHETTY S

Jan 8, 2022

This course has helped me a lot I have learnt so many things

By Heidi I

Jul 1, 2021

Project was great. Do you have any others that I can take?

By Boswell I

Sep 1, 2021

Can improve the delivery. Concepts are discussed well.

By sohini R

Sep 3, 2020

This course was really helpful

By Shaily J

Jul 13, 2021

Guided project was very good

By Diya S

Aug 10, 2020

Amazing learning experience.

By Christian A

Sep 29, 2020

Excellent explanations.

By Doston A

Apr 13, 2021

cool, thank you

By Laura d M A L

Sep 14, 2020

Muy completo

By mahmoud a

Dec 14, 2021

v​ery good

By 0083_Akershit

Apr 30, 2021

Insightful

By aliciaraquelpinto

Sep 22, 2020

Muy bueno

By Akshat H

Jul 26, 2021

Great

By Dyane B

Sep 30, 2020

Great

By Amir A

Nov 15, 2020

A really good starting point for these metric calculations. Just wish there was additional references or reading materials for the metrics as a takeaway.

By Omar K B

Sep 16, 2020

it is a good course. it will not take a long of a time to finish. I think the course will give you brief information not deep.

By Ramya

May 20, 2021

It helped in teaching this topic to my students in a more confident manner

By Avinash K S

Jun 29, 2021

Very helpful and informative for financial analysis

By Maria E O

Aug 13, 2020

The discussion is clear and easy to follow.

