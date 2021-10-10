AK
Oct 9, 2021
Great course! I learned a lot and the material was explained well.
IS
Jan 8, 2022
This course has helped me a lot I have learnt so many things
By Heidi I•
Jul 1, 2021
Project was great. Do you have any others that I can take?
By Boswell I•
Sep 1, 2021
Can improve the delivery. Concepts are discussed well.
By sohini R•
Sep 3, 2020
This course was really helpful
By Shaily J•
Jul 13, 2021
Guided project was very good
By Diya S•
Aug 10, 2020
Amazing learning experience.
By Christian A•
Sep 29, 2020
Excellent explanations.
By Doston A•
Apr 13, 2021
cool, thank you
By Laura d M A L•
Sep 14, 2020
Muy completo
By mahmoud a•
Dec 14, 2021
very good
By 0083_Akershit•
Apr 30, 2021
Insightful
By aliciaraquelpinto•
Sep 22, 2020
Muy bueno
By Akshat H•
Jul 26, 2021
Great
By Dyane B•
Sep 30, 2020
Great
By Amir A•
Nov 15, 2020
A really good starting point for these metric calculations. Just wish there was additional references or reading materials for the metrics as a takeaway.
By Omar K B•
Sep 16, 2020
it is a good course. it will not take a long of a time to finish. I think the course will give you brief information not deep.
By Ramya•
May 20, 2021
It helped in teaching this topic to my students in a more confident manner
By Avinash K S•
Jun 29, 2021
Very helpful and informative for financial analysis
By Maria E O•
Aug 13, 2020
The discussion is clear and easy to follow.