4.6
stars
380 ratings
56 reviews

About the Course

In this guided project you will learn how to build a WBS for your project. You will decompose your project into the main elements, then further decompose those into even smaller, more manageable pieces of work. As we decompose our project into smaller elements, we will be using decomposition rules such as the 100%, and the mutually exclusive elements rules. You will continue decomposition until you get elements that can be estimated properly and that you can delegate to a person or a team. You will also create a WBS dictionary, explaining the elements in your WBS. We will do all of this in Google Sheet, but the same concepts can be used with any tool, i.e. Excel SP, WBS creation tools, etc. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

AP

Sep 11, 2020

Instructor was the best thing one could have for this type of guided projects, he explained every thing with such a ease that it was a fun learning experience. lOking forward for more such cources.

DS

Apr 20, 2021

The course was confirmed my knowledge that I gained during my past carrier life and encouraged me to learn more and more for further development in the field of project management.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 59 Reviews for Project Management: Creating the WBS

By Fatin F

Mar 27, 2022

I reckon this is a quick project for newcomers that provides a solid foundation in project management and work breakdown structures. It can help one understand the gist of how to construct a project. Yes, the content is extremely basic and simple to grasp!

By GAURAB A

Nov 2, 2020

Good Project. However, get a brief knowledge of the subject matter before diving into the project. Trust me, the experience will be a lot better then and it's fairly easy getting readily available information on the net.

By Daniyal A

Apr 5, 2021

This course is quite helpful in terms of understanding WBS as one can easily learn to design one through this course and will also learn about how to efficiently manage a project so as to conduct operations on time.

By Abhishek P

Sep 12, 2020

By Dinesh S

Apr 21, 2021

By Evan G C

Sep 17, 2020

This course is very simple an easy to follow, yet the skills acquired after the course in unprecedented. No project big or small, this method WBS can be applied.

By Tea M

Feb 3, 2022

Very helpful course,short but it's great. As a civil enineering student this is very useful and thank you so much for teaching me how to organize a project.

By Carmine R D

Mar 15, 2021

Highly recommend starting with this course to understand the basics of creating a WBS.

By Melinda W

Nov 17, 2020

Very good course! I highly recommend it as a Project Management course for beginners.

By Juliefel E

Oct 26, 2020

The guided course is Super Great and the instructor addresses the course efficiently.

By VEMPALLI N

May 16, 2022

explained very clearly thank you so much coursera for bringing uch amazing courses.

By Ananta F

Feb 3, 2022

Very good course for those whose into project management for the first time

By Shelly P

Sep 14, 2020

A very helpful refresher that actually taught me a few new things!

By cherry c b

Sep 18, 2020

short topic but very useful and simple to understand and apply.

By hamza l

Mar 21, 2022

thank you for all of your efforts to give such a great course

By ochechi a

May 10, 2022

This course was verry helfull and i'm glad i took the course

By Ehtisham G P

Apr 1, 2022

Very helpful for Gaining breif Imformation in short time.

By Garv k

Aug 27, 2020

A good project and introduction can be improved more !!

By Freddy H

Jun 21, 2021

I used this as a refresher and it was excellent

By Ramunė M

Mar 24, 2022

Very informative, simple and useful!

Thanks!

By Devesh K

Nov 7, 2021

I​t is good . Porvide you basic knowledge

By PRATHYUMNAN. R

Jul 6, 2021

this course very useful &important course

By Libertad M S L

May 11, 2021

Very nice Guided Project!! Recommended!!

By Raynor F E

Nov 10, 2020

i enjoy this project ...a must try

By Diego E M P

Nov 5, 2021

Excellent course, well explained.

