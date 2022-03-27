AP
Sep 11, 2020
Instructor was the best thing one could have for this type of guided projects, he explained every thing with such a ease that it was a fun learning experience. lOking forward for more such cources.
DS
Apr 20, 2021
The course was confirmed my knowledge that I gained during my past carrier life and encouraged me to learn more and more for further development in the field of project management.
By Fatin F•
Mar 27, 2022
I reckon this is a quick project for newcomers that provides a solid foundation in project management and work breakdown structures. It can help one understand the gist of how to construct a project. Yes, the content is extremely basic and simple to grasp!
By GAURAB A•
Nov 2, 2020
Good Project. However, get a brief knowledge of the subject matter before diving into the project. Trust me, the experience will be a lot better then and it's fairly easy getting readily available information on the net.
By Daniyal A•
Apr 5, 2021
This course is quite helpful in terms of understanding WBS as one can easily learn to design one through this course and will also learn about how to efficiently manage a project so as to conduct operations on time.
By Abhishek P•
Sep 12, 2020
By Dinesh S•
Apr 21, 2021
By Evan G C•
Sep 17, 2020
This course is very simple an easy to follow, yet the skills acquired after the course in unprecedented. No project big or small, this method WBS can be applied.
By Tea M•
Feb 3, 2022
Very helpful course,short but it's great. As a civil enineering student this is very useful and thank you so much for teaching me how to organize a project.
By Carmine R D•
Mar 15, 2021
Highly recommend starting with this course to understand the basics of creating a WBS.
By Melinda W•
Nov 17, 2020
Very good course! I highly recommend it as a Project Management course for beginners.
By Juliefel E•
Oct 26, 2020
The guided course is Super Great and the instructor addresses the course efficiently.
By VEMPALLI N•
May 16, 2022
explained very clearly thank you so much coursera for bringing uch amazing courses.
By Ananta F•
Feb 3, 2022
Very good course for those whose into project management for the first time
By Shelly P•
Sep 14, 2020
A very helpful refresher that actually taught me a few new things!
By cherry c b•
Sep 18, 2020
short topic but very useful and simple to understand and apply.
By hamza l•
Mar 21, 2022
thank you for all of your efforts to give such a great course
By ochechi a•
May 10, 2022
This course was verry helfull and i'm glad i took the course
By Ehtisham G P•
Apr 1, 2022
Very helpful for Gaining breif Imformation in short time.
By Garv k•
Aug 27, 2020
A good project and introduction can be improved more !!
By Freddy H•
Jun 21, 2021
I used this as a refresher and it was excellent
By Ramunė M•
Mar 24, 2022
Very informative, simple and useful!
Thanks!
By Devesh K•
Nov 7, 2021
It is good . Porvide you basic knowledge
By PRATHYUMNAN. R•
Jul 6, 2021
this course very useful &important course
By Libertad M S L•
May 11, 2021
Very nice Guided Project!! Recommended!!
By Raynor F E•
Nov 10, 2020
i enjoy this project ...a must try
By Diego E M P•
Nov 5, 2021
Excellent course, well explained.