4.7
stars
54 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to RStudio for Six Sigma - Basic Description Statistics. This is a project-based course which should take approximately 2 hours to finish. Before diving into the project, please take a look at the course objectives and structure. By the end of this project, you will learn to perform Basic Descriptive Analysis (Six Sigma) tasks hands-on using RStudio. Both R language and RStudio tools are Open Source and can be used for most Six Sigma analysis tasks without needing commercial software.

Top reviews

1 - 11 of 11 Reviews for RStudio for Six Sigma - Basic Descriptive Statistics

By Kit S

Oct 20, 2020

Love the approach. The script you leave the course with is an excellent foundation toolkit for using the skills at work.

By Kelsey G L

Oct 28, 2020

Very helpful and easy to follow. There are a couple of statistical terms used that weren't explained so google is your friend in those cases

By Maria C M d S

Dec 17, 2020

Great course and teacher!

By ADELAIDA C D

Dec 31, 2020

Informative and Concise.

By Donald F

Oct 28, 2020

All good.

By 321910303060 g

Nov 25, 2021

good

By ABBURI S H

Sep 5, 2021

good

By Emmanuel E

Nov 15, 2020

Nice course with good hands on practical teachings of some of the basic parts of R. It sets the tone for mastery in R. Great resource

By Ajay K S

Jan 30, 2021

Learnt something I didn't Know. Thanks for making it easy too

By SYED S

Aug 16, 2021

best

By Harlan B

Mar 3, 2022

Instructor promises that we will get a link to download the data and script. Link to course material does not work as expected. Takes you to a place where the free storage for the files has expired. The only way to get the files is by enrolling in a PAID SUBSCRIPTION. This issue was reported in the course user forum a month ago. No response by anybodo so far. Best for students who have taken some trainnig in R and the RStudio environment. If you don't know much about either and then try his techniques, you may get very frustrated. And again, can't do it on your own once you leave the course, unless you want to pay a subscription to some hosting company.

