By Kit S•
Oct 20, 2020
Love the approach. The script you leave the course with is an excellent foundation toolkit for using the skills at work.
By Kelsey G L•
Oct 28, 2020
Very helpful and easy to follow. There are a couple of statistical terms used that weren't explained so google is your friend in those cases
By Maria C M d S•
Dec 17, 2020
Great course and teacher!
By ADELAIDA C D•
Dec 31, 2020
Informative and Concise.
By Donald F•
Oct 28, 2020
All good.
By 321910303060 g•
Nov 25, 2021
good
By ABBURI S H•
Sep 5, 2021
good
By Emmanuel E•
Nov 15, 2020
Nice course with good hands on practical teachings of some of the basic parts of R. It sets the tone for mastery in R. Great resource
By Ajay K S•
Jan 30, 2021
Learnt something I didn't Know. Thanks for making it easy too
By SYED S•
Aug 16, 2021
best
By Harlan B•
Mar 3, 2022
Instructor promises that we will get a link to download the data and script. Link to course material does not work as expected. Takes you to a place where the free storage for the files has expired. The only way to get the files is by enrolling in a PAID SUBSCRIPTION. This issue was reported in the course user forum a month ago. No response by anybodo so far. Best for students who have taken some trainnig in R and the RStudio environment. If you don't know much about either and then try his techniques, you may get very frustrated. And again, can't do it on your own once you leave the course, unless you want to pay a subscription to some hosting company.