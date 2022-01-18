Learner Reviews & Feedback for RStudio for Six Sigma - Hypothesis Testing by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Welcome to RStudio for Six Sigma - Hypothesis Testing. This is a project-based course which should take approximately 2 hours to finish. Before diving into the project, please take a look at the course objectives and structure.
By the end of this project, you will learn to identify data types (continuous vs discrete), understand what is Hypothesis Testing, pick the right Hypothesis Testing tool, perform various Hypothesis Tests including Correlation, Simple Regression, Logistic Regression, Chi-Square Test, T-Tests, Analysis of Variance (ANOVA), and Non-Parametric tests such as Wilcoxon Rank Sum and Kruskal Wallis....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for RStudio for Six Sigma - Hypothesis Testing
By Liz B
•
Jan 18, 2022
Very thorough and highly detailed. This intructor tends to move quickly through a lot of material.
By Enrique R M
•
Feb 2, 2021
el curso es bueno, y la idea de un proyecto guiado realmente ayuda.