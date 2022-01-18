Chevron Left
Welcome to RStudio for Six Sigma - Hypothesis Testing. This is a project-based course which should take approximately 2 hours to finish. Before diving into the project, please take a look at the course objectives and structure. By the end of this project, you will learn to identify data types (continuous vs discrete), understand what is Hypothesis Testing, pick the right Hypothesis Testing tool, perform various Hypothesis Tests including Correlation, Simple Regression, Logistic Regression, Chi-Square Test, T-Tests, Analysis of Variance (ANOVA), and Non-Parametric tests such as Wilcoxon Rank Sum and Kruskal Wallis....

By Liz B

Jan 18, 2022

V​ery thorough and highly detailed. This intructor tends to move quickly through a lot of material.

By Enrique R M

Feb 2, 2021

el curso es bueno, y la idea de un proyecto guiado realmente ayuda.

