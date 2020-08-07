Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Seeking Investment Alpha

4.7
stars
65 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use beta to compare stock's exposure to the systematic risk and use alpha to quantify the investment's return over the market return. ATTENTION: To take this course, it is required that you are familiar basic financial risk management concepts. You can gain them by taking the guided project Compare Stock Returns with Google Sheets.

Top reviews

By Jonathan D M

Aug 6, 2020

Very well explained and helpful course in the series of Mr. Ochilov's series of courses in collaboration with the Coursera Project Network.

By Abhishek S

Aug 23, 2020

Project is good, but navigation is complecated, it is very difficult to understand the process flow

By Nilyufar R

Aug 29, 2021

Practical and valuable for fresh finance graduates who further wanna take their learning to the next level. By taking this guided project I worked on Excel where I used financial formulas such as Stdev, VAR & COVAR to decipher the beta (systematic risk) and overall risk (systematic and unsystematic) of the single stock and portfolio. Moreover, I have learnt about alpha which shows how one's investment choice performed well compared to the proxy market or an index. To sum it up, it is a useful course for young starters who want to grow and progress in their career.

By A.Praveena

May 4, 2021

Its quite useful in understanding how returns are calculated

By Wa T

Jan 31, 2022

Please provide access to the spreadsheet of returns.

By Cường D

Oct 5, 2021

Thanks Tutor. I'm so happy to be under your tutoring

By Madad H

Mar 30, 2021

WELL-DONE!

By Aracatla s

Aug 23, 2020

Very good

By Allu P K

Jul 2, 2020

good one

By Raja R G K

Aug 1, 2020

Great!

By Punith G

Dec 25, 2021

To the Point and covers all the imporant topics, which are required in calucation the portfolio returns.

By Bhakti A

Jul 19, 2020

Amazing learning platform

By Akshat H

Aug 9, 2021

Great

By Shireesha S

Jul 21, 2020

yes

