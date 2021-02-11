Chevron Left
Back to Stock Valuation with Dividend Discount Model

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Stock Valuation with Dividend Discount Model by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
86 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to find dividend growth rate and cost of equity, and use that to find the fair price of a share. This will teach you how to value stocks using Dividend Discount Model (DDM) - one of the most common methods equity research analysts use to value stocks. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 15 of 15 Reviews for Stock Valuation with Dividend Discount Model

By HARSIFAT K 1

Feb 11, 2021

It was a little underwhelming, and I was expecting a bit more core explanation for the applications.

By Gopal K

Oct 21, 2021

E​s gab die Gelegenheit, den Dividendenrabatt Modell in Praxis mitzubekommen, seine Anwendbarkeit, samt ihrer Grenzen, kennenzulernen und als Vorbereitung auf das Quiz einige mit dem Modell zusammenhängende Parameter genauer zu betrachten.

By Chong F M

Nov 5, 2020

Great project and easy to follow. The instructor should feature a series of guided stock valuation projects that are being used by stock investors for evaluating stocks.

By Daniel H

Jun 24, 2021

Provides a good foundation and introduction to the dividend discount model. Guided valuation using AT&T stock helps to familiarise with the application

By Jaimin B

Mar 12, 2022

best course

By Gregory G J

Jan 2, 2021

Thumbs Up!

By Akshat H

Aug 9, 2021

Great

By Doston A

Apr 10, 2021

cool!

By Chen W

Mar 7, 2021

Good

By Lucas D

May 9, 2022

.

By Ricky M

Apr 28, 2021

Content was good but instructor could have covered some basics before starting.

By Henri R

Oct 29, 2020

Too simplistic of a model perhaps.

By Hamzah H

Jul 13, 2021

Good

By David A A B

Mar 4, 2021

Realmente no es bueno, simplemente da explicaciones por encima. Es mejor el curso de valoración por empresas comparables.

By Thomas d L

Feb 10, 2022

Quite easy

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder