Learner Reviews & Feedback for Storytelling With Data by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
18 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

We all love stories, so why don't we use more of them at work? In this project we will help you learn some tools of good storytelling and create one for a freely available data set from KIVA, the microloan organization....

By Nuwan D

Apr 6, 2021

I have a good Foundation in the Skills but need more Practice to Skills but need More Practice to become Proficient.

By Jayarukshi, W D A

Apr 7, 2021

I have gained a good foundation in the skills, but need more practice to become proficient.

By Sanjay5 D

May 29, 2021

It was very simple to understand each Pointers

By Nirav N

Apr 24, 2021

Really nice explanation. Teacher was awesome.

By nidhish s

Jan 25, 2022

​Vdery different and pragmatic approach

By LUANA A

Nov 20, 2021

Few concepts but effective

