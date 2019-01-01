Learner Reviews & Feedback for Student Self-Assessment with Microsoft Word by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will have created a self-report card and a behaviour reflection form for student self-reflection. You will also be equipped with suggestions for how to use these documents with students. Encouraging our students to reflect on their learning is one of many goals we have as teachers. One valuable way to do this is by allowing our students to share their perspective on the school year. What areas are going well for them? What areas do they see where they could grow? When students identify their own areas for growth, they will be more motivated to set goals to improve in these areas and work to achieve those goals. Throughout each task, we will work together to create documents that you can use with students for self-reflection and can also be used with parents to show their child’s perspective on their school year....