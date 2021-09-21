AJ
Jan 2, 2022
Instructor has a very clear and smooth flow of teaching. Every step of the project is properly explained. Prior Tensorflow knowledge can be helpful though not necessary.
RS
Oct 3, 2021
I gained more knowledge about machine learning from this project.
By Nakka K•
Sep 21, 2021
It is Amazing and the way instructor explained the topics is very good and i recommend this course e to solve real problems and to acquire good understanding on machine learning
By Amol S J•
Jan 3, 2022
By Ganapaka A•
Sep 21, 2021
The course is good and the way of explaination by lecturers is excellent.
By Ranjith S•
Oct 4, 2021
By Onyero W O•
Jan 3, 2022
Very educative guided project on text generation.
By Shaik H S•
Jul 16, 2021
Good!
learnt many new things, Thanks!
By Md. F I•
Apr 24, 2021
Course doen't generate tangible outcome. It leaves you at a hangover. Otherwise this course is good.