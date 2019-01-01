Flask تعلم تصميم تطبيقات الويب باستخدام بايثون و
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة ونصف، ستتعلم كيفية إنشاء تطبيق ويب بسيط باستخدام فلاسك. Flask هو إطار عمل framework مكتوب بلغة البرمجة بايثون ويحتوي على قوالب تساعدنا في تصميم تطبيقات ويب بشكل سهل وعملي. ستتعلم كيفية كتابة موقع بسيط يعرض نصاً واحداً، ثم تقوم بتطويره باستخدام القوالب وتضيف له صفحات وتنسيق ليصبح تطبيق ويب يعمل بشكل جيد، كما ستتعلم كيفية إضافة قاعدة بيانات تقوم بتخزين إدخال المستخدم بسطور مرتبة تمكنك من استخدام هذه المعلومات لاحقا في التطبيق. سنقوم باستخدام html و css لكتابة وتنسيق تطبيق الويب، لا بأس إذا كان ليس لديك أي خبرة باستخدام هذه اللغات، سنقوم بكتابة الأكواد خطوة بخطوة، ولكن يفضل أن يكون لديك أساسيات لغة البرمجة بايثون كالقواعد الأساسية لكتابة كود بايثون وطريقة تعريف المتغيرات.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
تعلم الخطوات الأولية لكتابة تطبيق ويب باستخدام بايثون وفلاسك
تعلم كيفية كتابة موقع ويب بسيط تظهر نتيجته على المتصفح
Flask render_template
إنشاء قاعدة بيانات وربطها بالتطبيق
تجهيز شكل التطبيق الخارجي
تفعيل قاعدة البيانات في الصفحة الرئيسية
تفعيل أزرار التعديل والحذف
إضافة التنسيق لتطبيق الويب
