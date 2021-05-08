Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Improving Math Engagement with Prodigy by Coursera Project Network

4.8
stars
69 ratings
19 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will have discovered an excellent math website that has been proven to increase student engagement and even improve their math skills. Prodigy is a free math website where students enjoy learning math as they explore and work through a fantasy world complete with epic questions and in-game rewards. While students are enjoying the game, teachers are gathering valuable data that shows what math skills their students already have and where they need to improve. As a teacher, you can assign specific questions and content to your students so that the skills they practice while playing the game are aligned to the skills you are focusing on in class. Watch student engagement and skill increase in leaps and bounds as you use Prodigy in your classroom or at home. *You will need a free Prodigy account for this project....
1 - 20 of 20 Reviews for Improving Math Engagement with Prodigy

By Nilesh A

May 8, 2021

Excellent . thanks for course

By Vanita M

Apr 22, 2021

Nice Course Very Easy.

By Analyn B

Dec 3, 2020

Thank you so much!

By Ms. G K D

Apr 28, 2021

it is good course

By Delia A

Sep 9, 2021

wowww its great

By shenieza s

Nov 6, 2020

very helpful

By Mr. P N M

Apr 22, 2021

nice course

By Rajesh G J

Apr 20, 2021

Good Course

By Vikas B D

Apr 20, 2021

good course

By Dr. G B D

Apr 18, 2021

Nice course

By Allan A

Feb 18, 2021

superwooww!

By Aarti K K

Apr 22, 2021

GOOD ONE

By Ahmet F D

Mar 3, 2021

Amazing!

By Irfana T A

Sep 15, 2021

g​ood

By Khelukar S K

Apr 30, 2021

Good

By Yogesh R P

Apr 30, 2021

Nice

By RoS*r

Dec 18, 2020

I did ii! It is great for students success.

By Ilyes S

Jun 23, 2021

Great project

By Nabhan A A

Feb 25, 2021

غوغل

By Enes F T

Jul 18, 2021

,,,

