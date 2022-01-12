Chevron Left
Back to Trello for Beginners

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Trello for Beginners by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
53 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

How do you organize your teams or projects remotely or in the office? Trello’s main home page says that they help teams work more collaboratively and get more done. Trello’s boards, lists, and cards enable teams to organize and prioritize projects in a fun, flexible, and rewarding way. A buzz word in the business world today is iterative and many people want to learn how to be more agile. Kanbans were developed in Japan as a scheduling system for lean manufacturing and just in time manufacturing. An industrial engineer who worked at Toyota developed Kanban to improve manufacturing efficiency but many software companies have taken the idea and run with it as well. If you learn about a Kanban using a Trello Board as a visual system for managing work as it moves through a process, you can start to explore what these buzzwords mean to you and for your organization. By the end of your time in this project you will have a Trello board that you can use to help organize your projects at home and at work. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

WV

Jan 11, 2022

Very helpful and easy to follow along with because of the guided learning aspect. Continue the good work!

AT

Apr 5, 2022

Good learning platform\n\nEasy to understand\n\nKeystroke is good feature

Filter by:

1 - 12 of 12 Reviews for Trello for Beginners

By Welena V

Jan 12, 2022

Very helpful and easy to follow along with because of the guided learning aspect. Continue the good work!

By Ankita T

Apr 6, 2022

Good learning platform

Easy to understand

Keystroke is good feature

By Ayomide O

Nov 30, 2021

Easy to understand and follow thru

By nazim h

Dec 25, 2021

i​t was a wonderrul experience

By KUMAR S Y

Jan 30, 2021

Best course for beginners

By Kashish S

May 28, 2022

good project

By Kristijan D

Oct 18, 2021

thanks

By Mukesh k

Mar 15, 2022

course content was nice but still need some more improvement, it should be in much more detail

By Lakshmi G G

Mar 8, 2022

Simple course for beginers. Nice hands on tutorial.

By Debora N M B

Feb 11, 2021

Great course to start using this tool!

By pepe

Aug 28, 2021

G​ood overview of Trello

By Mohamed F A A

Oct 30, 2021

This training content is based on an older GUI version of TRELLO so it is so difficult for a beginner to follow this guided project

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder