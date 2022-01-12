WV
Jan 11, 2022
Very helpful and easy to follow along with because of the guided learning aspect. Continue the good work!
AT
Apr 5, 2022
Good learning platform\n\nEasy to understand\n\nKeystroke is good feature
By Ayomide O•
Nov 30, 2021
Easy to understand and follow thru
By nazim h•
Dec 25, 2021
it was a wonderrul experience
By KUMAR S Y•
Jan 30, 2021
Best course for beginners
By Kashish S•
May 28, 2022
good project
By Kristijan D•
Oct 18, 2021
thanks
By Mukesh k•
Mar 15, 2022
course content was nice but still need some more improvement, it should be in much more detail
By Lakshmi G G•
Mar 8, 2022
Simple course for beginers. Nice hands on tutorial.
By Debora N M B•
Feb 11, 2021
Great course to start using this tool!
By pepe•
Aug 28, 2021
Good overview of Trello
By Mohamed F A A•
Oct 30, 2021
This training content is based on an older GUI version of TRELLO so it is so difficult for a beginner to follow this guided project