Learner Reviews & Feedback for Understand Best Practices with Canvas by Coursera Project Network

4.8
stars
17 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use Canvas LMS best practices to develop an effective learning environment for your students through a hands on and organized approach. Through the Canvas LMS you will be able to support and develop online learning in a variety of ways. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

By Maria F R

Nov 9, 2021

It is an easy course to understand best practices on creating a course from zero in Canvas.

By Zolani N

Mar 29, 2022

P​erfectly Hand-on, Loved It

By Ma. T M L

Feb 22, 2021

