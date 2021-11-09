Learner Reviews & Feedback for Understand Best Practices with Canvas by Coursera Project Network
4.8
stars
17 ratings
•
3 reviews
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use Canvas LMS best practices to develop an effective learning environment for your students through a hands on and organized approach. Through the Canvas LMS you will be able to support and develop online learning in a variety of ways.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Maria F R
•
Nov 9, 2021
It is an easy course to understand best practices on creating a course from zero in Canvas.