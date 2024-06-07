L&T EduTech
Design of Ventilation& Air conditioning System for Buildings Specialization
Design of Ventilation& Air conditioning System for Buildings Specialization

Design of Air Conditioning Systems for Building. Learners will gain knowledge of Head load calculations, Ventilation system and Sizing & Selection of Air Conditioning Equipment

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Specialization - 4 course series

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learners will explain the concepts of HVAC system design for buildings, including the factors that affect design decisions

  • Able to apply the concepts of HVAC equipment's such as chillers, cooling towers, pumps, and air handling units to solve real-world applications

  • Learners will evaluate the heat load calculation for an given space using ASHRAE, ISHRAE etc.

Skills you'll gain

Specialization - 4 course series

Basics of Air Conditioning & Heat Load Calculation

Course 17 hours

Course 17 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Fundamentals of Air Conditioning
Category: Heat Load Calculations

Ventilation, Life Safety, and Smoke Extraction in Building

Course 24 hours

Course 24 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Ventilation for Buildings
Category: Design of Lift Well/Lift Lobby Pressurization System

Air Conditioning Equipment Selection, Design and Sizing

Course 313 hours

Course 313 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Chillers
Category: Air Handling Units
Category: Cooling Tower

Cutting-edge Technology in Air Conditioning System

Course 43 hours

Course 43 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: VRF Systems
Category: Demand Control Ventilation

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
53 Courses19,536 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

