Formwork for concreting Specialization
Expertise in Formwork Design & Drawing Preparation. Formwork Systems – Design and Construction Aspects: From Concept to Construction Execution

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from L&T EduTech
Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Specialization - 3 course series

Formwork Systems

Course 110 hours

What you'll learn

  • “Formwork Systems” is a comprehensive course designed to equip learners with the basic knowledge and skills needed in the field of construction.

  • It deals with concrete and wherever there is concrete there should be formwork in various forms based on the application.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Analyze the project, and decide appropriate formwork materials and identify suitable formwork system

Design of Formwork System

Course 211 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Prepare the layout and detailed drawing for the formwork system
Category: Analyze the project and decide suitable formwork system
Category: Design formwork systems as per Industrial requirement
Category: Estimate the bill of quantity and optimize the formwork cost

Construction Aspects of Formwork

Course 310 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Students will be able to comprehend the construction aspects of Formwork System, Scaffolding

Instructor

59 Courses

