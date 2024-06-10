The 'Formwork for Concreting' course offers comprehensive exploration of Formwork Engineering Practices. It covers classifications, material selection, accessories, and application of tools in formwork operations. Conventional, system, and specialized formwork, vertical and horizontal applications, assembly, and deshuttering are detailed.
Design of Formwork Systems includes design loads, concrete pressure, codes & standards, horizontal and vertical design basics, calculations, safety, drawings, detailing, and BOQ calculation.
The course explains overall formwork cost estimation, material, labor, and plant & machinery expenses, linking formwork design and material utilization for cost optimization.
Formwork Planning and Monitoring strategies are detailed for enhanced productivity. Modular and aluminum formwork systems are explored with practical applications and advantages.
Insights into formwork assembly for wall and column panels, including erection, inspection, safety, and correction techniques are provided. Various aspects of scaffolding, including Modular scaffold Installation sequence, Innovation, and Global practices, are covered.
Target Learners:
Undergraduate students of Civil & Structural Engineering
Post-Graduate Students of Structural Engineering
Practicing Engineers in Structural Design
Faculties of Civil Engineering Domain
Applied Learning Project
In this learning program, participants will acquire the expertise to recognize and plan suitable formwork systems tailored to specific project needs. Emphasis will be placed on ensuring compliance with relevant building codes and industry standards, while integrating practical insights from the construction sector.