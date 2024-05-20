This specialization consists of 3 major courses, namely, Power System Modelling & Fault Analysis, Load Flow Analysis and Power System Stability.
The course “Power System Modelling and Fault Analysis” enables the learner to understand the structure of an electrical grid network, single line diagram representation and modelling of basic power system components such as generators, motors, transformers, transmission lines and loads. Further, learner will be exposed to the methods used for symmetrical / unsymmetrical fault analysis with real time simulations.
Through the course “Load flow analysis” course, learners will get familiar with the formation of network matrices and formulation of power flow equations for load flow analysis imbibed with discussion of conventional methods namely Gauss-Seidel method, Newton Raphson Method and Fast Decoupled Load Flow method.
The course “Power System Stability” provides an up-to-date presentation on the significance of power system stability with a detailed classification as per IEEE taskforce along with the mathematical modelling and the approaches used for transient stability analysis of a SMIB system. The learners will get a comprehensive understanding of concepts of voltage stability, its types and determination of voltage stability indices. Further, this course provides a theoretical summary of FACTS controllers and Power System Stabilizer used for stability enhancement supported with examples of real time case studies.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will be able to model a given power system by building the reactance diagram and obtain the load flow solution of network for proper planning and operation of power systems
Learners can perform fault analysis in a power system network when the system is subjected to different types of faults at different locations for effective design of protection scheme
Learners can analyze the system stability when subjected to various forms of disturbances in terms of rotor angle and voltage stability