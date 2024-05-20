L&T EduTech
Industrial Power Systems Analysis and Stability Specialization
L&T EduTech

Industrial Power Systems Analysis and Stability Specialization

Power System Design and Analysis. This specialization aims at imparting holistic knowledge and skill on power system modelling, design, and analysis

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain exposure to significant power system studies such as load flow analysis, fault analysis and stability analysis of a power system network

  • Conduct investigations of various power system studies through numerical examples and software simulation studies

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Recently updated!

May 2024

Power System Modelling and Fault Analysis

Course 111 hours

What you'll learn

  • Gain a thorough understanding of layout of conventional electrical grid system, its operations and challenges through a well-structured curriculum

  • Get insights on power system modeling with per unit quantities to ease the analysis of power system networks

  • Analyze concept of symmetrical / unsymmetrical fault analysis with numerical examples and ETAP simulations

Skills you'll gain

Category: Short Circuits Analysis
Category: Grid Layout
Category: Simulations
Category: Power System Modelling

Load Flow Analysis

Course 28 hours

What you'll learn

  • Get insights on formation of bus impedance and bus admittance matrices through various methods and suitable examples

  • Obtain the load flow solution of a power system network with conventional techniques supported with simple numerical examples and ETAP simulations

  • Formulate DC and AC-DC load flow problem and their solution approaches with numerical examples

Skills you'll gain

Category: Power Flow Analysis
Category: AC and DC load flow analysis
Category: Network Matrices
Category: Simulations

Power System Stability

Course 310 hours

What you'll learn

  • Formulate the network model equations for rotor angle stability analysis with applications of Equal Area Criterion principle

  • Develop the procedure for determination of voltage stability indices for voltage stability analysis with real time case studies

  • Learn the operation of various types of FACTS controller and their applications with advantages and disadvantages

Skills you'll gain

Category: Fact
Category: FACTS
Category: Rotor Angle Stability Analysis
Category: Voltage Stability Analysis
Category: Power System Stabilizer
Category: Simulations

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
46 Courses17,710 learners

