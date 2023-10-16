Course Overview:
In the "SIEM Splunk" specialization course you'll delve into Security Information and Event Management with Splunk. It covers SIEM basics, Splunk's architecture, data handling, analysis, correlation & incident response. You will acquire Splunk admin skills in user management, access control, data config, system health, and resource optimization. The course is accurate for IT pros or newcomers to data analysis, it builds a strong foundation in Splunk's capabilities for managing machine-generated data.
Learning objectives:
Recognize SIEM fundamentals and their pivotal role in enhancing cybersecurity.
Discover the vast potential of Splunk for security operations, including its role in threat detection, regulatory compliance and incident response.
Develop hands-on experience with Splunk's enhancing skills in data ingestion, analysis and incident response.
Develop real-time monitoring, alerting, and security incidents using Splunk Security Essentials and optimize security use cases.
Target Audience:
This course is tailored for Cybersecurity professionals, IT administrators, System analysts and Data Enthusiasts.
Learner Prerequisites:
Fundamental understanding of IT systems and data management principles.
Familiarity with basic functionalities and user interface of Splunk.
Access to a Splunk deployment for practical hands-on exercises.
Course Duration:
This course is designed to be completed within ten weeks, with 15+ hours of instructional content.
Applied Learning Project
This specialization aims to equip learners with the knowledge and hands-on experience to leverage Splunk's capabilities for real-time monitoring, threat detection, incident response, and log analysis. Throughout the course, participants will gain a deep understanding of SIEM principles, log management, data correlation, and security analytics. They will learn how to configure and deploy Splunk to collect, index, and analyze data from various sources, such as network devices, servers, and applications. The course will cover topics including search language, creating alerts and reports, and building dashboards for visualizing data.
By the end of the course, learners will have the skills to effectively use Splunk to detect and investigate security incidents, identify patterns and anomalies in data, and generate meaningful insights for proactive threat management.