SIEM Splunk Hands-On Guide Specialization
SIEM Splunk Hands-On Guide Specialization

Career in Cybersecurity Threats and Data Analysis. Master Cybersecurity Principles, Threat Landscapes, and best practices for using Splunk as a Security Tool.

Taught in English

Instructor: EDUCBA

Introduction to SIEM (Splunk)

Course 1

What you'll learn

  • Splunk Compliance and Reporting, Splunk for Security Monitoring and Alerting, Splunk for Threat Hunting and Investigation, How Splunk stores data

Skills you'll gain

Category: Configure data inputs to ingest logs from network devices
Category: Fundamentals of SIEM and its importance in modern cybersecurity
Category: Splunk interface and understand its different components
Category: Use Splunk's search language to perform advanced searches apply filters
Category: Splunk for log management data collection and analysis

Splunk Administration and Advanced Topics

Course 2

What you'll learn

  • Function of key configuration files in Splunk. Gain proficiency in user management. Learn how to identify and troubleshoot common issues.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Splunk Administration and User Management
Category: Correlating events and detecting anomalies in Splunk
Category: Monitoring and troubleshooting Splunk deployments
Category: Advanced search techniques and data modeling in Splunk
Category: Leveraging machine learning in Splunk for advanced analysis

Splunk Query Language and Data Analysis

Course 3

What you'll learn

  • Explore search techniques to extract meaningful insights, Splunk's Machine Learning Toolkit (MLTK), Master the Splunk Query Language (SPL)

Skills you'll gain

Category: Splunk Dashboards and Reporting
Category: Advanced Threat Detection and Hunting
Category: Threat Intelligence Integration in Splunk Security Essentials
Category: Customising SSE App
Category: Advanced SPL Techniques

EDUCBA
EDUCBA
34 Courses

EDUCBA

