Anaplan Logo

Anaplan

Anaplan is driving a new age of connected planning. Large and fast-growing organizations use Anaplan’s cloud platform in every business function to make better-informed plans and decisions and drive faster, more effective planning processes. Anaplan also provides support, training, and planning transformation advisory services.

Courses and Specializations

Connected Planning for Business Transformation
Connected Planning for Business Transformation Specialization

Available now

LA Foster

LA Foster

Senior Instructional Designer
Anaplan Academy
Linda Scott

Linda Scott

Senior Instructional Designer
Anaplan Academy
www.anaplan.com
https://www.facebook.com/anaplan/
https://www.twitter.com/anaplan
`` https://www.youtube.com/c/AnaplanInc/
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder