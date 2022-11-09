A Guide to Becoming a NASM Certified

You may consider becoming a NASM-certified personal trainer if you want to turn your passion for health and fitness into a lifelong career. NASM is a leading fitness organization with national recognition. You only need a diploma and CPR/AED certification to apply for a certificate, and once certified, you’ll have greater access to careers in the fitness industry. Specialize in nutrition, focus on sports-related training, or earn training in group fitness. Add certifications and specializations as you fine-tune your career as a certified personal trainer.
A NASM-certified trainer has earned certification from the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). Individuals pass a certification exam to earn a credential in personal training, nutrition, or wellness coaching. The organization also offers specializations within these categories so trainers can tailor services to a particular demographic, facility, or health and wellness goal.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the average annual salary for personal trainers and fitness instructors as $40,700 [1]. Fitness and recreation centers are the top employers of fitness trainers, followed by educational organizations, government organizations, and social organizations.
Job growth in the fitness industry is on the rebound after the impact of COVID on gyms and in-person training. The Bureau estimates the sector to add 65,500 jobs each year over the next decade and a 19 percent overall job growth by 2031 [2]. A few contributing factors to this promising job growth include awareness of health and wellness, an aging population searching for low-impact exercise, and the growth of employee wellness programs as part of company benefits.
One benefit of becoming a NASM-Certified professional is the prestige of the title. The organization is well-known and respected in the fitness community, and holding one of its certifications can add value and longevity to your career goals in the fitness and wellness industry.
Certification helps prepare you for different career paths, setting the foundational skills and credentials you’ll need moving forward. Fitness trainers have a lot of mobility in their professions, and NASM certification can make it easier to move into other jobs that may pay better and have more room for growth. Employers outside the fitness industry sometimes hire certified trainers, such as corporate group fitness classes.
NASM certification provides the qualifications you’ll need to pursue freelance options as a trainer or even gym owner. Set your own hours, provide the services you want, and design your own exercise programs. It’s easier to build your client base when you have the backing of a professional organization like NASM.
NASM is among the top recognized certifying organizations for trainers. Clients and potential employers will likely recognize the NASM certification and recognize your qualifications as a demonstration of your skills and knowledge in the industry. The organization also provides CEU courses. These courses help trainers build upon their knowledge base and skills as a trainer.
A specialization course can help you turn your passions into a career and tailor services to a specific clientele. You may be able to access niche markets especially ideal for fitness entrepreneurs and business owners.
Your personal training business can benefit from the NASM certifications you hold by increasing the range of services you offer. As you build your client list, you have opportunities to establish a reputation and positively impact the growth of your fitness-based business. Expect to find more growth opportunities when you’re certified as you build a positive reputation in your area.
Certification assures clients that you are highly trained and qualified. People trust fitness professionals to keep them safe when exercising and guide them to meet important health and wellness goals. Clients need to put their trust in trainers, and certification may help build that trust. Fitness centers, gyms, schools, and other employers of fitness professionals desire highly trained staff. Certification may improve your chances of getting hired or a bump in pay compared to non-certified trainers.
Recertification requires 20 contact hours (2.0 CEU credits) every two years. CEUs are an extension of the skills and information you gained while earning your certification. Topics in the fitness industry are ever-changing, and CEUs keep trainers in the know with the latest trends and best practices. NASM offers a catalog of CEU opportunities, among other approved courses and training.
Expand your career opportunities and explore your interests with a NASM certification specialization. You may expand your business through specialization to include wellness coaching, home gym consultations, or weight loss support.
You also may discover new fitness roles such as virtual personal trainer, group fitness instructor, or wellness coach.
NASM-certified trainers and fitness professionals enjoy a long and lucrative career in a fast-paced, ever-changing, and gratifying field. Certified trainers have the opportunity to help people, change lives, and see the results of their knowledge and hard work. Certification and specializations may be the key to unlocking your potential as a fitness professional.
NASM certifications provide the foundational skills for an exciting fitness career. If you're beginning your career in the fitness industry, you may start with a certificate to learn how to lead group fitness classes at a local gym or a wellness coach for private clients. As long as you have a high school diploma or GED and CPR/AED certification, you can start working on one of the following certification courses.
Certified Group Fitness Instructor (CGFI)
Certified Nutrition Coach (CNC)
Certified Personal Training (CPT)
Certified Sports Nutrition Coach (CSNC)
Certified Wellness Coach (CWC)
G.E.A.R. Certification
NASM offers specializations that you can complete for CEU credits. With a specialization, you can create a career pathway that leads to your ideal job. Specializations grant you access to work with a particular demographic or goals you want to focus on for clients. Many times, your own passions can lead to the decision on which specialization certification to earn.
Behavior Change Specialization (BCS)
Corrective Exercise Specialization (CES)
Performance Enhancement Specialization (PES)
Senior Fitness Specialization (SFS)
Weight Loss Specialization (WLS)
Women's Fitness Specialization (WFS)
Youth Exercise Specialization (YES)
To get a NASM certification, fill out an online application and meet the prerequisites for the certification you are applying for. You can apply to a program if you are at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED. After you complete the program, you can sit for the certification exam. NASM awards certification after you pass the exam.
You also need some training in basic life support. This includes CPR certification and automated external defibrillators (AED) training. Your credentials must be valid and up to date as long as you have your certification. NASM and The American Red Cross offer a CPR/AED combination certification program that lets you earn both certificates simultaneously.
Fitness careers cover a range of niches as the public's understanding of health and wellness increases. Popular trends and fitness topics may drive many of these career paths, but they still present opportunities to meet new clients and pursue your interests. NASM certification can give you access to many of these desirable career paths.
Athletic coaches or trainers typically work with athletes to prevent injuries related to physical exercise. Tasks may include creating rehabilitation programs, applying first aid, and training individuals on proper form. Athletic coaches earn an average annual salary of $62,642 [3].
Certified personal trainers, including fitness trainers and instructors, work one-on-one with individuals to help them meet their fitness goals. As a trained fitness professional, you help prevent injury by teaching proper form, offering motivation and support, and creating tailored exercise plans based on goals. Certified personal trainers earn an average of $68,854 annually [4].
Like personal trainers, group fitness instructors motivate and support individuals in a group setting. Group fitness instructors may lead and guide a group of people through various exercises, from cardio to strength training and pilates to dance. The average annual earnings for this job is $67,678 [5].
Gym ownership has many perks, namely the freedom to create your own business. As a business owner, you have several responsibilities, including hiring trainers and other staff members, maintaining fitness equipment, and managing all financial and bookkeeping duties. Gym owner salaries vary widely depending on the size of the gym, location, and more, but the average salary for gym owners in the US is $90,840 [6].
Life coaches provide clients with goal-setting strategies, motivation, and emotional support to improve certain areas of their lives. Like other fitness professions, life coaches sometimes help individuals meet health and wellness goals, emphasizing health's emotional rather than physical side. Life coaches earn an estimated annual salary of $62,185 [7].
Nutrition coaches fill a role distinct from nutritionists or dieticians with formal degrees. Nutrition coaches' primary duties are offering nutrition advice to help individuals meet health goals, providing education on making smarter food choices, and supporting individuals as they work toward goals. Nutrition coaches earn an average annual salary of $54,760 [8].
Individuals working with children and young people may work at recreational facilities, day camps, or schools. Some everyday tasks include leading children in group activities, creating activities for young people, and organizing and setting up equipment as needed. Specialists may focus on specific training rather than general group activities. Youth exercise specialists, or recreation workers, earn an average annual salary of $35,080 [9].
Start your career as a fitness coach today! This highly accessible field provides career opportunities for people with varying interests, skills, passions, and experiences. To learn more about fitness coaching and topics related to personal training and coaching, consider enrolling in an online course to supplement your NASM certification goals.
On Coursera, you can find courses geared directly toward health and wellness. They may focus on specific training methods, approaches to motivation, the science behind the impacts of exercise and movement on the human body, and more. Some top courses ideal for someone getting started in the fitness field are Science of Exercise and Stanford Introduction to Food and Health.
course
Learners who complete Science of Exercise will have an improved physiological understanding of how your body responds to exercise, and will be able to ...
4.8
(4,216 ratings)
305,840 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Training, Nutrition, Fitness And Nutrition, Public Health
Around the world, we find ourselves facing global epidemics of obesity, Type 2 Diabetes and other predominantly diet-related diseases. To address these ...
4.7
(27,513 ratings)
750,608 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Health Informatics, Nutrition, Food Safety, Food Science
You have up to one year to prepare to take the CPT exam. How long it takes to become certified depends on how long you take to study and prepare before taking the final exam. You must pass the exam and receive official scoring results to be considered a CPT.
There are 120 questions on the NASM example. These are multiple-choice questions with four options to choose from. Exams are organized into specific domains, and you have two hours to take the exam. 10
There are three major NASM categories: personal trainer, nutrition coach, and wellness coach. Within these three categories, you can choose from specializations. Specializations allow you to tailor your services to a specific population.
Becoming a certified personal trainer (CPT) through NASM costs between $629 and $2,024, depending on the course and bundle you choose 11. The optional programs include exam prep materials and courses.
You must pass the NASM exam with a scaled score of 70 percent or greater. The test center will tell you whether you passed or failed on the day you take the exam. You can view your official scores within two weeks after your exam date.
You can take the NASM exam as many times as you want, but NASM does have mandatory wait periods of one week to one year between tests. NASM provides access to courses and the exam for one year, and within that year, you can take the exam three times.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.