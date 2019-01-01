Overview
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related technologies are revolutionising everyday life around the world. Given the increasing adoption of AI and Deep Learning (DL) innovations across industries—such as Alexa, Siri, humanoids, and chatbots—there is a growing demand for AI talent across industries. Those aspiring to build a career in AI and DL can get a head-start with this advanced certificate.
In this six-month comprehensive program, you will enhance your expertise of deep learning techniques and its applications in AI.