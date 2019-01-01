Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
Certificate

Post Graduate Certificate in Advanced Machine Learning & AI

Gain in-depth learning and advanced skills in the techniques and applications of machine learning and artificial intelligence from Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, India’s top technology institute, to advance your career in this high-growth field.

The first cohort will start in 2022

Details to be announced soon.

6 months

6-8 hours per week. May vary by student.

$1,500 (INR 112,500)

Explore flexible payment options while enrolling.

100% Online

+ Live classes and feedback from faculty.

No application necessary

Top-ranked Institute of National Importance

Learn from a top university in higher technological education, basic and applied research, and engineering

Live sessions and office hours

Learn primarily at your own pace, with doubt clearing sessions and faculty feedback

Real world projects

Showcase your new skills with an applied industry project

Program description

Advance your career in AI with a Certificate from IIT Roorkee

Required background

We recommend one year of relevant work experience, and some exposure to coding. This course contains reading material and lectures on selected topics bridging the gap between advanced knowledge and the minimum level required to understand and use machine learning algorithms; however, learners with prior experience will find course content more accessible.

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming Language
  • Data Science
  • Computer Vision
  • Deep Learning
  • Machine Learning
  • SQL
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Neural Networks
  • NLP

Overview

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related technologies are revolutionising everyday life around the world. Given the increasing adoption of AI and Deep Learning (DL) innovations across industries—such as Alexa, Siri, humanoids, and chatbots—there is a growing demand for AI talent across industries. Those aspiring to build a career in AI and DL can get a head-start with this advanced certificate.

In this six-month comprehensive program, you will enhance your expertise of deep learning techniques and its applications in AI.

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

