Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
Certificate

IIM Kozhikode Data-Driven Decision Making

Build the data analytics skills needed to drive results through impactful business decisions. Learn how to gain valuable customer insights, increase engagement, and advance your quantitative decision making skills with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, one of the top institutes in India.

The first cohort will start in October 2022

6 months

10-12 hours per week. May vary by student.

$1,500 (INR 112,500)

100% online

+ Live classes and feedback from faculty.

No application required

Ranked Top 5 among IIMs by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)

With its roots dating back to 1997, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) has become the fastest growing management school in India.

Real world projects

Showcase your new skills to your employer or a hiring manager with an applied industry project

Live sessions and office hours

Learn primarily at your own pace, with doubt clearing sessions and faculty feedback

Program description

Apply cutting-edge machine learning techniques to real-world business applications.

Required background

Undergraduate education and exposure to statistics is recommended to enroll in this program.

Skills you will gain

  • Data visualization
  • R programming
  • Simple regression analysis
  • Complex regression analysis
  • Machine learning
  • Critical thinking
  • Data-based analysis
  • Data analytics
  • Predictive tools
  • Sampling
  • Data collection
  • Communicating data-driven findings

Overview

In today’s dynamic business landscape, the ability to transform data into actionable business insights is key to the success of organizations in virtually every industry.

In this program, you will build the foundational skills needed to transform data into informed, actionable business insights that can help grow your bottom line. Develop your quantitative decision-making skills through the use of robust business intelligence tools designed to maximize the effectiveness of your organizational strategy and operations across various domains. By earning this certificate, you’ll build the necessary skills to make data-driven business decisions with confidence.

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

Certificates are earned by completing a bundle of graduate-level courses offered on the Coursera platform by some of the world’s most elite universities. Coursera does not grant academic credit.

