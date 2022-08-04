Post Graduate Certificate in Machine Learning for Finance

Overview
This programme is ideal for analysts, traders, brokers, consultants and other industry professionals who are seeking the adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science in their work environments, and want to learn the essential skills to keep pace with these technological advances.
This programme aims to demonstrate the applications of AI-based models in the finance domain. This includes the application of Python programming in solving real-life wealth management problems to improve investment decisions with AI.
In this programme, you’ll build a solid practical foundation in the finance domain and learn how to deploy AI and machine learning-based models to solve a variety of problems in the finance domain, including wealth-management, algorithmic trading, investment banking, and more.
As you advance through the programme, you’ll learn:
- Fundamentals of financial risk management and tackle financial problems
- Basics of Python and R programming
- Application of artificial intelligence and machine learning-based models to the finance domain.
- Application of these skills in the fields of financial risk management, investments, algorithmic trading, wealth management, sentiment analysis and more, through a hands-on, project based approach.