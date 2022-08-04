Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
Certificate

Post Graduate Certificate in Machine Learning for Finance

Learn to apply machine learning algorithms in the field of finance to leverage computational models and drive better analyses and decision-making. Advance your career by learning in-demand financial risk management skills and hands-on application of machine learning algorithms with Python and R to increase efficiency, drive organisational growth, and make a positive business impact.

6 months

8-10 hours per week. May vary by student.

Rs. 90,000 / $1,200

100% online

+Live classes and feedback from faculty

No application required

Reputation for excellence

Learn from the Continuing Education Centre at IIT Roorkee, ranked as a leading university in higher technological education, basic and applied research, and engineering.

Emphasis on in-demand skills

Build a unique skill set focused on applying machine learning and AI to the finance domain.

Live and interactive learning experience

Interact with instructors and peers to build new skills, share knowledge, and grow your professional network.

Program description

Learn to apply machine learning and artificial intelligence models in the finance domain.

Required background

No prior coding experience is required to successfully complete this programme. You should, however, have basic knowledge of mathematics. The course contains reading material and lectures on selected topics which bridge the gap between high school mathematics and the minimum level required to understand and use machine learning algorithms. Knowledge of basic linear algebra, calculus, and statistics will be helpful, and some experience with spreadsheets is recommended.

Skills you will gain

  • Python and R Programming
  • Machine Learning
  • Wealth Management
  • Financial Risk Management
  • Algorithmic Portfolio Management
  • Trading Strategies
  • Security Market Prediction

Overview

This programme is ideal for analysts, traders, brokers, consultants and other industry professionals who are seeking the adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science in their work environments, and want to learn the essential skills to keep pace with these technological advances.

This programme aims to demonstrate the applications of AI-based models in the finance domain. This includes the application of Python programming in solving real-life wealth management problems to improve investment decisions with AI.

In this programme, you’ll build a solid practical foundation in the finance domain and learn how to deploy AI and machine learning-based models to solve a variety of problems in the finance domain, including wealth-management, algorithmic trading, investment banking, and more.

As you advance through the programme, you’ll learn:

  • Fundamentals of financial risk management and tackle financial problems
  • Basics of Python and R programming
  • Application of artificial intelligence and machine learning-based models to the finance domain.
  • Application of these skills in the fields of financial risk management, investments, algorithmic trading, wealth management, sentiment analysis and more, through a hands-on, project based approach.

6 month programme with 5 courses and 5 projects

Course 1 of 5

Course 2 of 5

Course 3 of 5

Course 4 of 5

Course 5 of 5

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

