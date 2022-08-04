Post Graduate Certificate in Robotics and Mechatronics

Overview
In this programme, you will learn the fundamental principles of mechatronics and the mechanics, sensing, and control of robots. Mechatronics and robotics systems are crucial for the development of automation and other emerging technologies that are driving the development of innovative industry solutions.
As you advance through the programme, you’ll learn to:
- Analyse and design mechanisms
- Represent robots mathematically in equations
- Perform forward and inverse kinematics of various robotic manipulators, conduct their velocity analysis and statics, and do robot planning
- Control manipulators and wheeled mobile robots
- Work with microcontrollers nd design programmable motion control systems
Engineering graduates (Mechanical/CSE/Electrical/Electronics and Communications/Civil) and industry professionals interested in building a career in robotics and mechatronics will find this programme useful.