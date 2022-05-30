Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
Post Graduate Certificate in VLSI Design

Advance your career in the field of electronics engineering and chip design in this series of courses from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, one of the top technical institutes in India.

Enrol by May 30, 2022

First live class on June 04, 2022.

6 months

8-10 hours per week. May vary by student.

$1,500 (INR 112,500)

Explore flexible payment options while enrolling.

100% Online

+ Live classes and feedback from faculty.

No application necessary

Top-ranked Institute of National Importance

Learn from a top university in higher technological education, basic and applied research, and engineering

Live sessions and office hours

Learn primarily at your own pace, with doubt clearing sessions and faculty feedback

Real world projects

Showcase your new skills with an applied industry project

IIM-K-VLSI-Design

Program description

Earn a post graduate certificate from a leading technical institution while developing essential skills in VLSI chip design.

Required background

A basic knowledge of circuits, electrical networks, and semiconductor devices is required to enroll in this program.

Skills you will gain

  • MOS device physics
  • Digital system design
  • Analog system design
  • VLSI circuits
  • CMOS circuits
  • VLSI design
  • EDA tools
  • Embedded design
  • Analog signal design
  • VLSI analysis
  • Mixed signal design
  • Circuit simulation
  • Physical design
  • VLSI layout

Overview

With worldwide semiconductor revenue reaching $450 Billion in 2020, there is a need to design and produce highly efficient and specialized chips.

The Post Graduate Certificate in VLSI Design enables professionals to develop VLSI chip designing capabilities that can power new-age technologies like AI, IoT, VR, mobility, cloud, and analytics.

The Department of Electronics Engineering at IIT Roorkee, with its pioneering and ongoing research and training in Microelectronics and VLSI, is ideally positioned to offer this program. The programme is ideal for VLSI industry professionals who want to leverage expertise of modern tools and technologies.

5 required courses in this 6 month program

Course 1 of 6

Course 2 of 6

Course 3 of 6

Course 4 of 6

Course 5 of 6

Course 6 of 6

If you need further assistance, please email vlsicoursera@ece.iitr.ac.in with any questions.

