Overview
With worldwide semiconductor revenue reaching $450 Billion in 2020, there is a need to design and produce highly efficient and specialized chips.
The Post Graduate Certificate in VLSI Design enables professionals to develop VLSI chip designing capabilities that can power new-age technologies like AI, IoT, VR, mobility, cloud, and analytics.
The Department of Electronics Engineering at IIT Roorkee, with its pioneering and ongoing research and training in Microelectronics and VLSI, is ideally positioned to offer this program. The programme is ideal for VLSI industry professionals who want to leverage expertise of modern tools and technologies.