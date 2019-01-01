Google Cloud Project Specializations

Hands-on Foundations for Data Science and Machine Learning with Google Cloud Labs
Google Cloud
Get hands-on practice with Google Cloud fundamental tools and services. You can gain and confidently apply job-relevant, practical experience with a Google Cloud Project Specialization. Explore both specializations and start learning today!
Get hands-on practice with Google Cloud fundamental tools and services. You can gain and confidently apply job-relevant, practical experience with a Google Cloud Project Specialization. Explore both specializations and start learning today!
These self-paced labs run on Google Cloud’s hands-on platform called Qwiklabs. On Qwiklabs, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud environment that has everything you need to successfully complete this self-paced lab. So, you can just focus on the learning.
Google Cloud
Can’t decide what is right for you?Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.
Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world