Prepare for jobs in the high-growth industry of Construction Management

Google and Columbia University have joined forces to design a training program to provide learners with the job-ready skills and expertise they need to land jobs in high-growth industries — pair job-ready skills from Google with industry expertise from Columbia University. The Google Professional Certificates program helps learners acquire professional skills for in-demand jobs. Industry Specializations are university-built learning programs that can be used to gain additional expertise when applying Google Professional Certificate skills in a particular industry. Once you’ve completed both programs, you’ll automatically receive a dual badge of completion from Google and Columbia University.

Columbia University Construction specialization builds on the core skills of the Google Project Management Professional Certificate. 

These courses and Specializations have been hand-picked by the learning team at Coursera

About the Google Project Management Certificate

Prepare for a new career in the high-growth field of project management, no experience or degree required. Get professional training designed by Google and get on the fastrack to a competitively paid job. There are 479,000 U.S. job openings in project management with a $73,000 median entry-level salary.¹

About the Columbia Specialization 

The Construction Management specialization is curated for professionals in the construction and civil engineering industry looking to advance their careers. Through this specialization, students will gain comprehensive industry knowledge along with the latest trends and development within the industry. This 5-course specialization will cover the major facets of construction management including project initiation and planning, scheduling techniques and procedures, cost estimating and control, and construction project financials. After students complete this specialization, they will have gained significant skills and tools to stay relevant and ahead of the curve in the world of construction management.

All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

