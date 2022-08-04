Prepare for jobs in the high-growth industry of Construction Management

Construction Management
Columbia University
Google Project Management:
About the Google Project Management Certificate
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth field of project management, no experience or degree required. Get professional training designed by Google and get on the fastrack to a competitively paid job. There are 479,000 U.S. job openings in project management with a $73,000 median entry-level salary.¹
About the Columbia Specialization
The Construction Management specialization is curated for professionals in the construction and civil engineering industry looking to advance their careers. Through this specialization, students will gain comprehensive industry knowledge along with the latest trends and development within the industry. This 5-course specialization will cover the major facets of construction management including project initiation and planning, scheduling techniques and procedures, cost estimating and control, and construction project financials. After students complete this specialization, they will have gained significant skills and tools to stay relevant and ahead of the curve in the world of construction management.