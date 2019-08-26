MSc Applied Data Analytics
Queen Mary University of London
Master of Science
Offered by Queen Mary University of London
Taught in English
24 months
12 modules total, 18 hours per week
100% online
Hands-on learning from anywhere, no travel required
£19,440 total cost
Earn your Master of Science in Applied Data Analytics from a Russell Group university and develop the skill set required for a successful career in data analysis — today and in the future.
In this world-class online degree programme, you’ll master core mathematical principles of data analysis. You’ll also learn to visualise and manipulate data in different software and develop the ability to analyse and communicate many different types of datasets to a variety of audiences.
- Emphasis on applied skills. Your focus will be on learning analytics software and techniques that you’ll be able to use directly in industry. Examples of what you will learn in this programme include machine learning skills using the Python programming language and the fundamentals of modern time series analysis. You will also study modules on storing, manipulating, and visualising data.
- Focus on the long term. As you build data fluency, you’ll gain core mathematical knowledge and set yourself up for long-term career success as you develop the foundational skills necessary to adapt as industry needs shift.
- Hands-on projects. As you advance through the programme, you’ll undertake focused project work and build up a portfolio of hands-on projects. Examples include classification tasks, different forms of regression, exploratory analysis of datasets, and more.
What makes this degree unique?
Learn from academic and industry experts
In this programme, you’ll learn from expert academics and a wide range of industry experts, as well as Fellows of the Alan Turing Institute, and more. As a Russell Group university, QMUL is considered to be amongst the most prestigious institutions in the UK, and currently ranks in the top 20 universities in the UK (QS World University Rankings 2021). Queen Mary is also a leading research-intensive university, ranked fifth in the UK in the most recent Research Excellence Framework exercise.
Build the skills for long-term career success
As a graduate of this programme, you’ll be familiar with industry-standard tools and technology including Python, while also possessing the foundational mathematical and data analysis skills that are the root of adaptivity. With the skills you develop in this programme, you’ll be prepared for career success in a wide array of roles. These include: Data Science Consultant, Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Business Analyst, Developer, Sustainability Data Scientist, Strategy Analyst, Application Development Specialist, Deals Advisory Associate, and more.
Skills for new career opportunities and career development beyond the programme
Objectively and accurately analysing and interpreting data has become the bedrock of many businesses. The needed skills and understanding to manipulating, analysing, and understanding data open many possible career paths, as everyday new industries are looking at how to improve their business using data.
Applications for the September cohort are now open!
The next upcoming application deadline is 15 June 2022.
You will need to apply online directly with Queen Mary University of London.
