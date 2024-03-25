What Is Promotional Marketing? Your Guide to Getting Started

Discover what promotional marketing entails and how to build a promotional marketing strategy to meet your professional goals.
Promotional marketing refers to sharing knowledge about a brand, product, or service through multiple marketing channels to increase brand awareness. Promotional marketing is one of the 4Ps of marketing, also called the marketing mix, which includes product, price, place, and promotion.
Marketing and promotion share some similarities in that they both involve raising consumers’ brand awareness. However, as explored in the table below, there are some important differences to remember.
|Marketing
|Promotion
|Consists of many activities that include promotion
|Is one component of marketing
|Focuses on the needs, goals, challenges, and desires of a target market
|Focuses on the success of a brand or product
Promotional marketing can benefit your business in several ways, including:
Introducing new products and services alongside existing ones
Developing positive brand equity
Keeping customers informed about your brand
Differentiating your brand from competitors
Fostering brand loyalty
Inspiring potential customers to take action
Converting prospects into customers
Driving more sales
Promotional marketing can take several forms. It’s a good idea to become familiar with them so that you can select the best promotional marketing approach for your business. Here are the different types:
Personal selling: one-to-one communication with a potential customer
Advertising: paid promotion of a brand and its products
Direct marketing: direct communication or distribution to customers, such as through email, mail, social media, or text
Sales promotions: discounts, cash back, free shipping, or other incentives to stimulate purchases
Public relations: improving a brand’s image based on consumers’ positive and negative associations with it
If you’re ready to launch a promotional marketing campaign, your next step is to review different strategies so that you can employ the tactics that will work best for your business. Examine four strategies below:
Email marketing as a promotional marketing strategy involves sending emails to your subscribers to promote a brand’s events, products, or even its values and mission.
To use social media in your promotional marketing strategy, post blogs and other content that can drive traffic back to your site, create unique hashtags to engage your audience, and use promotional keywords like “giveaways,” “holiday sale,” and “new [type of product].”
In content marketing, articles, videos, podcasts, and other media communicate your brand’s benefits. It can also explore new aspects of your brand’s mission and values, address target customers’ pain points, and more.
Influencer marketing is a popular method brands use to promote their products, mission, and values. Influencers are social media users or public figures who build a dedicated following based on their content. They often collaborate with brands to personally endorse items or messages they admire in exchange for complimentary products or monetary compensation.
To use influencer marketing as part of your promotional marketing strategy, connect with influencers whose audiences resemble your ideal customer. Then, collaborate with them to generate promotional content.
Now that you know the different types of promotional marketing and some strategies you can use, begin building a plan to promote your business. Follow the steps below to streamline your process.
The scope of your budget will influence your promotional marketing activities. Take inventory of the resources available for promotion, ensuring enough is available for developing products, investing in tools, paying employees, and covering other expenses. Consider keeping your promotional marketing budget small at the outset of a campaign and gradually increasing the budget according to how your audience responds.
Once you know your budget, the next step is to identify achievable goals with your allotted budget and align them with your overall business goals. Ensure your goals are specific and the results can be measured during a particular period, such as quarterly or every six months.
For example:
Gain 100 new social media followers each month.
Convert 20 percent of next week’s event participants into paying customers.
Increase email subscribers by 50 percent over six months.
Review any material on your target audience, ideal customers, buyer personas, and existing customers, and get very specific about the kinds of consumers you will be focusing on for promotions.
What need or desire could your brand and its products fulfill?
What do they experience that your brand and its products could address?
What promotional content would attract new customers or reengage existing ones?
After considering your budget, goals, and buyer personas, the next step is to get clear on your action plan. Which marketing channels will you use to reach potential customers? What types of promotional marketing will you focus on, from personal selling and paid advertising to direct marketing or public relations? What specific strategies and tactics will you try?
Examples of tactics include:
Running a contest on social media
Offering giveaways through email
Generating content that informs your audience about new products
Hosting a live event
Once you’ve established your plan, begin putting it into action. After passing the three-month or six-month mark, analyse your results against your goals. Where did you exceed your expectations? What areas of your promotional marketing plan can you improve to achieve better results?
