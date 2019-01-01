I'm Abdallah Mohamed, a Mechatronics engineer graduated with a Bachelor in Science in Engineering and Materials Science and Master of Science in Mechatronics Engineering from the German University in Cairo . I have been a researcher at the Medical Micro and Nano Robotics lab at the German University in Cairo and in 3DMAT project which is a joint project between University of Dresden and German University in Cairo. During the past 5 years, I gained wide experience in the field of computer vision in the research field. Object detection is one of the most important tasks in computer vision due to its wide range of applications.