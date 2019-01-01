Ameya Sathe has been working in the wind energy research for almost 5 years. After finishing his Ph.D from Delft University in The Netherlands, he has been employed as a Postdoc at the Technical University of Denmark. His research focuses on making turbulence measurements from wind lidars feasible and more accurate. He investigates novel methods of estimating turbulence statistics from routine and advanced lidar measurements, and has a considerable experience in data analysis He also has a few publications in this field, and has recently authored an International Energy Agency expert report on Lidar Turbulence Measurements.