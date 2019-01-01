Andrea Saltelli
has worked on physical chemistry, environmental sciences, applied statistics, impact assessment and science for policy. His main disciplinary focus is on sensitivity analysis of model output, a discipline where statistical tools are used to interpret the output from mathematical or computational models, and on sensitivity auditing, an extension of sensitivity analysis to the entire evidence-generating process in a policy context.
He worked at the European Commission, at the Joint Research Centre where he led for ten years the unit of econometrics and applied statistics.
His most recent papers have tackled sensitivity analysis and auditing, the ecological footprint, the future of statistics, and the rational of evidence based policy. He publishes a series of pieces on the crisis of science and the post-truth discussion in the online journal The Conversation, and gives courses in sensitivity analysis, sensitivity auditing and ethics of quantification
).
