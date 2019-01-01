Profile

Andrey Vladimirov

Head of High-Performance Computing Research

Bio

Andrey Vladimirov, Ph. D., is Head of High-Performance Computing Research at Colfax International. His primary interest is the application of modern computing technologies to computationally demanding scientific problems. Before joining Colfax, A. Vladimirov was involved in computational astrophysics research at Stanford University, North Carolina State University, and the Ioffe Institute (Russia), where he studied cosmic rays, collisionless plasmas and the interstellar medium using computer simulations. He is the lead author of a book on parallel programming and optimization, a regular contributor to the online resource Colfax Research, an author of invited papers in industry-leading publications, and an author or co-author of over 10 peer-reviewed publications in the fields of theoretical astrophysics and scientific computing.

Courses

Fundamentals of Parallelism on Intel Architecture

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder