Research assistant (RTDA) at the Water Science and Engineering Section (SIA) of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering (DICA) of Politecnico di Milano. Ph.D. in Environmental and Infrastructure Engineering at Politecnico di Milano (XXIV cycle). She teaches Water Engineering and has experience as a teaching assistant in many classes about hydrology, flood risk, and water engineering. The main research fields are stormwater control and management, nature-based solutions and rainwater harvesting, and analytical-probabilistic approaches for storage modeling. She is actively involved in some national research projects. She has several publications in refereed scientific journals and symposium proceedings. About editorial activity, she is a reviewer for indexed peer-reviewed international journals, review editor for the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science (Water and Wastewater Management), and a member of the Topical Advisory Panel for the section Urban Water Management of the journal Water. She is also the supervisor of some activities of Public Engagement related to water resources management in urban areas.