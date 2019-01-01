Profile

Dr. Anthony C. Robinson

Associate Professor and Director for Online Geospatial Education

Bio

Dr. Anthony C. Robinson is the Lead Faculty for Online Geospatial Education for the John A. Dutton e-Education Institute and Assistant Director for the GeoVISTA research center in the Department of Geography at Penn State.

Anthony's research focuses on the science of interface and interaction design for geographic visualization software tools. He has developed interface design and usability assessment methods for integrating geographic visualization tools with work in epidemiology, crisis management, and homeland security. Anthony's recent research projects have focused on the design of viral maps , developing tools for collecting and adding meaning to geographic information, and eye-tracking to design new geovisualization techniques.

In addition to research efforts, Anthony directs Penn State's Online Geospatial Education efforts, including its Master of GIS and post-baccalaureate GIS Certificate programs. Penn State's award-winning Online Geospatial Education programs have served over 7000 students since 1999.

Away from work, Anthony is an avid traveler, photographer, and musician. His knowledge of airline geography, frequent flyer programs, and airport dining options is exceptional. He and his wife Brandi live in State College with their daughter Claire.

Courses

Maps and the Geospatial Revolution

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder