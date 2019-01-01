Associate Professor and Director for Online Geospatial Education
Dr. Anthony C. Robinson is the Lead Faculty for Online Geospatial Education for the John A. Dutton e-Education Institute and Assistant Director for the GeoVISTA research center in the Department of Geography at Penn State.
Anthony's research focuses on the science of interface and interaction design for geographic visualization software tools. He has developed interface design and usability assessment methods for integrating geographic visualization tools with work in epidemiology, crisis management, and homeland security. Anthony's recent research projects have focused on the design of viral maps , developing tools for collecting and adding meaning to geographic information, and eye-tracking to design new geovisualization techniques.
In addition to research efforts, Anthony directs Penn State's Online Geospatial Education efforts, including its Master of GIS and post-baccalaureate GIS Certificate programs. Penn State's award-winning Online Geospatial Education programs have served over 7000 students since 1999.
Away from work, Anthony is an avid traveler, photographer, and musician. His knowledge of airline geography, frequent flyer programs, and airport dining options is exceptional. He and his wife Brandi live in State College with their daughter Claire.