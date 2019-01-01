Profile

Bert Blocken

Professor dr.ir.

Bio

Bert Blocken is full professor in Building Physics and Urban Physics at the Department of the Built Environment at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands. He is also a part-time full professor at the Department of Civil Engineering at Leuven University. His main areas of expertise are Urban Physics and Environmental Wind Engineering. He is an Editorial Board Member of the ISI Journals Journal of Wind Engineering and Industrial Aerodynamics and Building and Environment. He has received several national and international awards, including the 2013 Junior Award from the International Association of Wind Engineering, several top-cited author awards and best-paper awards from leading ISI Journals, and the Best-Lecturer Award from his students at Eindhoven University of Technology. He is currently supervising a team of 2 postdoctoral fellows, 15 PhD students and 10 MSc students, all of which are active in the topics of this course.

Courses

Sports and Building Aerodynamics

