Brooke Wenig is a Machine Learning Practice Lead at Databricks. She leads a team of data scientists who develop large-scale machine learning pipelines for customers, as well as teach courses on distributed machine learning best practices. She is a co-author of Learning Spark, 2nd Edition, co-instructor of the Distributed Computing with Spark SQL Coursera course, and co-host of the Data Brew podcast. She received an MS in Computer Science from UCLA with a focus on distributed machine learning. She speaks Mandarin Chinese fluently and enjoys cycling.