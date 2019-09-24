Profile

Céire Costelloe

Senior Lecturer

Bio

Ceire Costelloe BA(hons) MSc PhD CStat trained in Medical Statistics after studying Immunology at Trinity College Dublin. She is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Primary Care and Public health and Director of the Global digital health unit at Imperial. She leads a team of doctoral and postdoctoral researchers funded through the NIHR, ESRC and the Wellcome trust, addressing key questions in infection-related and antimicrobial resistant infection (AMR). She holds a personal NIHR Career Development Fellowship which funds research evaluating interventions targeting AMR using routinely collected clinical data and novel statistical causal inference methods.

Courses

Introduction to Digital health

Evaluation of Digital Health Interventions

Design and Implementation of Digital Health Interventions

