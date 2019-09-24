Ceire Costelloe BA(hons) MSc PhD CStat trained in Medical Statistics after studying Immunology at Trinity College Dublin. She is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Primary Care and Public health and Director of the Global digital health unit at Imperial. She leads a team of doctoral and postdoctoral researchers funded through the NIHR, ESRC and the Wellcome trust, addressing key questions in infection-related and antimicrobial resistant infection (AMR). She holds a personal NIHR Career Development Fellowship which funds research evaluating interventions targeting AMR using routinely collected clinical data and novel statistical causal inference methods.