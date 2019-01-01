Profile

Conor Murphy

Lead Data Scientist at Databricks

    Bio

    Conor lives at the intersection of data science and data engineering, driving data-driven decisions through distributed machine learning and inferential statistics. Currently he is a data scientist and machine learning subject matter expert at Databricks where he both teaches and consults. He transitioned to the tech sector after spending four years leveraging data for more impactful humanitarian interventions in developing countries with a focus on business development. He managed a multi-million dollar portfolio of grants for The Rotary Foundation focusing on developing and analyzing impact measurements in economic development initiatives, evaluating program participation and translating academic research into institution policies. He has held a variety of positions since his time in the nonprofit sector including a faculty role for Galvanize’s Data Science graduate program and principal data scientist and consultant for a number of startups. Outside of data, Conor is an avid skydiver who’s always looking for geeky ways to quantify his time in freefall.

    Courses

    Distributed Computing with Spark SQL

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder