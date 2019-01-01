Conor lives at the intersection of data science and data engineering, driving data-driven decisions through distributed machine learning and inferential statistics. Currently he is a data scientist and machine learning subject matter expert at Databricks where he both teaches and consults. He transitioned to the tech sector after spending four years leveraging data for more impactful humanitarian interventions in developing countries with a focus on business development. He managed a multi-million dollar portfolio of grants for The Rotary Foundation focusing on developing and analyzing impact measurements in economic development initiatives, evaluating program participation and translating academic research into institution policies. He has held a variety of positions since his time in the nonprofit sector including a faculty role for Galvanize’s Data Science graduate program and principal data scientist and consultant for a number of startups. Outside of data, Conor is an avid skydiver who’s always looking for geeky ways to quantify his time in freefall.